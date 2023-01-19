British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.

2 DAYS AGO