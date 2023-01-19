Read full article on original website
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
LOEWE Teases Forthcoming ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Collection
Having released the Juergen Teller-shot Spirited Away collection last year, LOEWE reunites with Studio Ghibli for the pair’s third, and final, collaborative capsule. Drawing inspiration from Howl’s Moving Castle, the collection marks the ongoing relationship between the fashion house and the iconic Japanese animation studio. The first tease of the capsule appears to feature some of the movie’s most recognizable characters such as Kakashi no Kabu, Calcifer and Markl in his iconic disguise.
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release featuring unusual pieces like the Undercover Gilapple Clock, HBX Archives is back with another round of collectibles, apparel, and kicks. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Junya Watanabe MAN FW23 Presents the Modern Gentleman
Junya Watanabe MAN has revealed a sleek and mostly black hued collection for its Fall/Winter 2023 season at Paris Fashion Week. This season falls on the opposite spectrum from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection where bursts of color were brought onto the runway with an amalgamation of pop culture references. Maintaining a singular monochromatic color scheme this season, the show began with an introduction of suiting in fitted tailoring. Simple black blazers and fitted trouses featuring a slight utilitarian flair, including a zipper detail that opens up from the heel to the mid-calf. Various renditions of blazers were showcased in mixed materials, combining leather with wool and even nylon.
Nike’s Air Adjust Force Gets a "Black-Multi" Makeover
Following up on several AMBUSH colorways and a couple of general releases of the silhouette, Nike’s Air Adjust Force sneaker is now returning in an all-new “Black-Multi” color scheme. The upcoming offering starts with a leather build across the upper, while the removable shroud on the upper...
Madhappy Gets Cozy With UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Madhappy, the global lifestyle imprint that’s “on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place,” has revealed its first-ever collaboration with the premium, plushy footwear purveyor UGG. For Spring/Summer 2023, they’ve united for a capsule of comfort-first sheepskin boots that drives Madhappy’s conversations around mental health on UGG’s key product.
Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters
PARIS — As the world’s wealthiest women flock to Paris Couture Week to order made-to-measure gowns with stratospheric price tags, hundreds more will be heading to auction houses for a chance to snag a pre-worn haute couture creation for a fraction of the cost. The spring couture shows, which kick off on Monday and run until Thursday, coincide with several physical and online viewings and sales of important collections of haute couture and rare designer accessories.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall 2022 Christie’s is set to host...
The Nike Air Max 1 G "White/Black" Keeps Things Simple
Has just provided a first glimpse of its revitalized Air Max 1 G in a third colorway, as it arrives this time in a prim “White/Black” ensemble. The brand has certainly produced some out there versions of its Air Max Golf series in recent years, the “Safari Pack” being a prime example, but with the AM1 it’s adopting a more conservative approach to start out.
Youssef Marquis Is Launching a Namesake Communications Agency
MARQUIS MARK: Youssef Marquis, who recently wrapped an eventful one-year stint as Louis Vuitton’s fashion communications director, is setting up a namesake agency — with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as his first and principal client. Called Marquis, it will specialize in communications consulting for brands and talents across fashion and luxury.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023 In addition to advising various LVMH maisons on communications, image and celebrity relations, Marquis plans to take on a select list of other clients that could include emerging designers, established brands, media...
Chanel Heads to L.A., Plein’s New Time, Louis Vuitton’s Latest Ambassador
CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house revealed Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023 “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with the City of Angels,” it said in a statement. Chanel’s links...
The New Balance 550 Gets Treated With "LA Rams" Team Hues
Following the reveal of the “Pine Green” colorway, Boston-based imprint New Balance is preparing to debut several 550 colorways across 2023. Several renditions are already on our watchlist, including the field-ready “LA Rams” edition. The Los Angeles-based NFL team now receives its own team-inspired colorway, featuring...
adidas Originals Unveils Its All-New Torsion Super Silhouette
Originals has just presented its newest silhouette to its footwear roster: the Torsion Super — and it’s now available in two colorways of “White” and “White/Black.”. It’s no secret that adidas’ Torsion line has been packed with innovative and unique designs since it was introduced...
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch
G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
Bombay Sapphire® Celebrates Expression With Saw This, Made This Immersive Gallery at HBX
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. Lighting the spark for a new generation of artists...
KENZO FW23 Fuses Traditional Japanese Constructions With American Workwear and British Attitudes
One year at the House’s helm, Nigo’s KENZO is coming into focus. Inside Salle Pleyel, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2023 designs marched through the venue’s massive concert hall to the 1966 Quartet’s string renditions of The Beatles. There, a star-studded glitterati (namely, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Mia Khalifa, Tyga, Pusha T and Pharrell, among others) entered “The White Album,” a men’s and women’s collection that adventures across global cultures, time periods and style tropes.
adidas Presents Its Stan Smith Recon in "Core White"
Has just presented a brand-new iteration of its Stan Smith silhouette. Over the years, adidas has unveiled various editions of the Stan Smith in a selection of different styles. The low-top tennis shoe has also been available in nearly every color imaginable and additional approaches to the model have notably included high-end iterations that have continued to grow and evolve over time.
White Mountaineering FW23 Was Crazy for Collaborations
Yosuke Aizawa’s cult label White Mountaineering didn’t just present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection, it presented a collaboration collage. GORE-TEX, Colmar, Danner, Briefing, Gramicci, Merrell, Wild Things, New Era, and a pair of Vans on the model’s feet all debuted as part of the mainline collection, titled “After All.”
STAMPD Unveils Its Spring 1 “Street Dreams” Capsule Lookbook
Launching its first spring collection, STAMPD Spring/Summer 2023 with a capsule of casual staples in a muted color scheme. Drawing inspiration from automobiles’ chrome and pinstriped finishes, the collection, specifically the lookbook, expresses a dream-like, So-Cal skater perspective, aptly titled “Street Dreams”. In this collection, STAMPD also debuted a flame-shaped silver chrome graphic motif as its new logo to evoke rebellious grunge appeal inspired by the mid-‘90s.
AURALEE FW23 Sees Upgraded Tailoring Soothed in Pastel Tones
Japan-based label AURALEE has returned to the Paris Fashion Week stage to present its Fall/Winter 2023 offering, proving that sleek and simple garments can be elevated anytime, anywhere. As is customary for the brand, all forms of branding, lettering, and unnecessary logos are stripped and replaced with upgraded tailoring drenched...
