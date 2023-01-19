ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Thursday, Jan. 19)

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Cameron Young Business Wire

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Cameron Young (+200) in Top 10 at The American Express: He hits the ball so far and can dominate on these courses.

2. Jaguars (+8.5, -110) at Chiefs: The Chiefs struggled to cover all year. Jags keep this game closer than it should be.

3. Will Zalatoris (20-1) to win The American Express: It's tough to pick a winner on the PGA Tour but always a fan of Zalatoris.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 59-65)

