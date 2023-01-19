ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th

RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring

Mega Millions was the hot lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1.3 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. A Lucky scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Silver Spring last week according to the Maryland Lottery. The top prize of the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million

A Powerball player in Cecil County who purchased a ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, January 18 is $50,000 richer today. Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot, 17,140 winning tickets were sold in our state, ranging from $4 to $50,000. A local restaurant, The Wellwood, at 523 Water Street in Charlestown, sold the $50,000-winning ticket. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, and 47; the Powerball was 26 and the Power Play multiplier was 3. All winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and to keep them in a The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHARLESTOWN, MD
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Germantown Walmart Employee Wins $50,000

A Germantown woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning Pick 5 lottery ticket at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar at 12955 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “She buys lottery tickets once or twice a week, a Montgomery County woman told Maryland Lottery officials, “but...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game

CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
CLINTON, MD
Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take

A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun

EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring.        Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533.   Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants.   Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit

With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
BALTIMORE, MD
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
