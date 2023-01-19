ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Auto dealer manager accused of pocketing cash payments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The finance manager at a Memphis auto dealer is accused of stealing customers’ cash payments last year. Richard Parrish, 48, is charged with theft of more than $10,000. The charges came after an investigation into missing funds by his employer, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mt. Moriah. The general manager of the dealership […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Graceland preps for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday’s public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland.  Her gravesite is in Graceland’s meditation garden. Her son Benjamin, and father Elvis Presley, are also buried there, as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured

UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
AccuWeather

AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South

Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property as a new severe weather threat emerges this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the week. Many of the same areas that were struck by deadly weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy