Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore woman wins her second lottery prize in just over a year
A Maryland woman won $25,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing just over a year after she scored the same amount from the same game.
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million
A Powerball player in Cecil County who purchased a ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, January 18 is $50,000 richer today. Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot, 17,140 winning tickets were sold in our state, ranging from $4 to $50,000. A local restaurant, The Wellwood, at 523 Water Street in Charlestown, sold the $50,000-winning ticket. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, and 47; the Powerball was 26 and the Power Play multiplier was 3. All winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and to keep them in a The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game
CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Eagles coming to Baltimore for their Hotel California tour
The Eagles have a stop of on their Hotel California tour at CFG bank arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.
Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre
BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
Missing Pennsylvania Teen Last Seen In Baltimore, MD: Police
A York County 14-year-old has been missing for four days and they were last seen in Maryland, authorities say. Joseph Harrell III went missing from his Spring Grove home on January 16, according to York County Regional police. He was last seen in the Baltimore City, Maryland area. He is...
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
37-year-old man shot Saturday in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD – Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot in the area of McCulloh Street in Baltimore. The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 pm. Officers arrived on scene to find a 37-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Central District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. The post 37-year-old man shot Saturday in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
