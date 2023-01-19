ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, MD

Shore News Network

Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th

RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take

A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket

One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials. The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said. The grocery store that sold the...
FOLSOM, PA
baltimorefishbowl.com

Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map

On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
PERRYVILLE, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

River and Bay Authority sells Salem property for $15.6 million

The Delaware River and Bay Authority completed the sale of the Salem Business Centre on Route 48 off Interstate 295 in Carney’s Point Township, NJ to D2 Collins, LLC of Philadelphia. The authority operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge. The commercial real estate transaction involved a total of about...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close

Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
COATESVILLE, PA
Cape Gazette

DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle

In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
GREENWOOD, DE
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store

Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
MILLINGTON, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Tower Hill Invitational produces spirited competition

  The season’s Indoor track & field is winding down as the DIAA State championships are on tap in two weeks. Several Delaware high school athletes met at the Carpenter Fieldhouse on the campus of Tower Hill yesterday and turned in some stellar performances. Sixteen schools participated in the Invitational with a large crowd in attendance. The day began with ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million

A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

More than 20 dogs removed from Lancaster County breeder's kennel: SPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 20 dogs were removed from a property in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.The SPCA said 21 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions at a breeder's kennel on a property on Cains Road in Gap on Thursday.The animals were taken to the Philadelphia headquarters and will be available for adoption after receiving medical attention."It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Pennsylvania SPCA COE Julie Klim said in a news release. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues.""We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog," Klim added. "But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect."  An investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is underway.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Middle River teen reported missing

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has reported a 16-year-old girl from Middle River has gone missing. Police said 16-year-old Ayrica Hope was last seen in Middle River wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white crocs. She is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.  Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Middle River teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
