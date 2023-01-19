Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Related
Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take
A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore woman wins her second lottery prize in just over a year
A Maryland woman won $25,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing just over a year after she scored the same amount from the same game.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket
One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials. The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said. The grocery store that sold the...
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
Eagles coming to Baltimore for their Hotel California tour
The Eagles have a stop of on their Hotel California tour at CFG bank arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map
On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
delawarebusinessnow.com
River and Bay Authority sells Salem property for $15.6 million
The Delaware River and Bay Authority completed the sale of the Salem Business Centre on Route 48 off Interstate 295 in Carney’s Point Township, NJ to D2 Collins, LLC of Philadelphia. The authority operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge. The commercial real estate transaction involved a total of about...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
Cape Gazette
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store
Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
Tower Hill Invitational produces spirited competition
The season’s Indoor track & field is winding down as the DIAA State championships are on tap in two weeks. Several Delaware high school athletes met at the Carpenter Fieldhouse on the campus of Tower Hill yesterday and turned in some stellar performances. Sixteen schools participated in the Invitational with a large crowd in attendance. The day began with ... Read More
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
More than 20 dogs removed from Lancaster County breeder's kennel: SPCA
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 20 dogs were removed from a property in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.The SPCA said 21 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions at a breeder's kennel on a property on Cains Road in Gap on Thursday.The animals were taken to the Philadelphia headquarters and will be available for adoption after receiving medical attention."It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Pennsylvania SPCA COE Julie Klim said in a news release. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues.""We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog," Klim added. "But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect." An investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is underway.
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
Middle River teen reported missing
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has reported a 16-year-old girl from Middle River has gone missing. Police said 16-year-old Ayrica Hope was last seen in Middle River wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white crocs. She is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Middle River teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0