Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
mymcmedia.org
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
Mega Millions was the hot lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1.3 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. A Lucky scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Silver Spring last week according to the Maryland Lottery. The top prize of the...
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Baltimore woman wins her second lottery prize in just over a year
A Maryland woman won $25,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing just over a year after she scored the same amount from the same game.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Walmart Employee Wins $50,000
A Germantown woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning Pick 5 lottery ticket at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar at 12955 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “She buys lottery tickets once or twice a week, a Montgomery County woman told Maryland Lottery officials, “but...
foxbaltimore.com
INFLATION FRUSTRATION | 7 months later, here's what $20 buys at the grocery store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.5 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which makes buying the things people need more expensive. In June 2022, we sent our interns to four area grocery stores to see how much they could buy for $20. We went back this past week to see how far $20 would go now.
Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take
A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million
A Powerball player in Cecil County who purchased a ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, January 18 is $50,000 richer today. Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot, 17,140 winning tickets were sold in our state, ranging from $4 to $50,000. A local restaurant, The Wellwood, at 523 Water Street in Charlestown, sold the $50,000-winning ticket. The winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, and 47; the Powerball was 26 and the Power Play multiplier was 3. All winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and to keep them in a The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Charlestown as jackpot hits $473 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
CEO Daryell Mack Empowers ‘The Mogul’ In Black-Owned Businesses With Branding Services
Baltimore-based CEO Daryell Mack is an aspiring mogul, notable for his commitment to serving Black-owned businesses with his printing services. Launched in 2014, Mogul Printing remains a staple in the Baltimore area, providing entrepreneurs with a dynamic portfolio of custom merchandise, including wall graphics, apparel, paper products, signs, banners, and more. Voted No. 1 by entrepreneurs, Mack takes a vision and interprets it.
‘I feel like a new man’: Baltimore barbers offer free cuts for a fresh start
"Look good, feel good," it's a mantra that applies to us all. And one haircut at a time, barbers are helping some new clients turn turn feeling good into living better.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery
During an extra trip back to Maryland this week, a Woodbridge, Virginia resident who regularly plays Pick 5 walked away with a $50,000 prize! For four evening drawings from December 31 to January 3, the lucky lady placed a $1 straight bet on the number 10916. Her visit to Maryland paid off in the Jan. 1 drawing. She explained that there is no significance to her winning number, yet she continues to play it a few times a month. When a friend called to inform her of her win, she was unaware that she had won. “I didn’t believe it,” said The post Virginia woman wins $50k in Maryland Pick 5 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years
Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
Shore News Network
