ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

2 Winter Haven men face fentanyl-trafficking charges after death of Volusia County man

By Ledger staff
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ai66B_0kK9OmOt00

Two Winter Haven men were charged with trafficking in fentanyl after the overdose death of a Volusia County man.

Brandon Jones, 23, and Joeffren Padilla III, 32, were arrested Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

On Nov. 6, Polk deputies and Polk Fire Rescue found a 52-year-old man unresponsive in William G. Roe Park on 7th Street Southwest in Winter Haven, according to the release. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for an overdose. The Sheriff's Office said drugs were found on the man that tested positive for fentanyl.

Lake WireLPD: Evidence says woman intentionally drove into lake, killing self and 2 sons

Frostproof killingsDefendants appear in court as cases more forward

Christmas Eve killingLakeland man charged with killing his wife

Polk detectives learned the victim purchased fentanyl from a man known as “BJ.” “BJ” was identified as Brandon Jones, the Sheriff's Office said. A second suspect was also identified as Joeffren Padilla III.

During the two-month investigation, Polk undercover detectives negotiated multiple illegal drug purchases. Detectives then served a warrant at Jones’ residence at 120 Oak Crest Drive in Winter Haven and seized:

  • A quarter pound of fentanyl with a street value of $17,000.
  • 120 grams of methamphetamine with a value of $9,280.
  • More than a pound of high grade marijuana with a street value of $9,280.

The amount of fentanyl seized was enough to kill about 70,000 people, the Sheriff's Office said.

“It’s no secret drug dealers are killing people in our community," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. "Through this investigation we learned that Brandon Jones sold illegal drugs to a man who overdosed in Polk County, and then later, he overdosed again in Volusia County where he died. This investigation is ongoing, but let me make it clear, we will bring homicide charges against drug dealers when we find out they have sold drugs to people who in turn are killed from those drugs. We will hold these killers accountable.”

Jones was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, use of a two-way device to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Padilla was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for petty theft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
PALM COAST, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said. Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Suspect shot and killed by Lake County deputies after standoff

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a well-being check turned into an armed standoff on Friday. Officials say deputies were called to 9201 Pine Island Rd., in an unincorporated area of Clermont, for a well-being check on the homeowner. Investigators identified him as 69-year-old Donald Charles...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

DeSoto County man convicted after investigation into illegal alligator egg laundering in Florida

A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in DeSoto County. An undercover officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up an alligator-egg processing facility as part of a probe into whether alligator eggs were being laundered through alligator farms, according to Friday’s ruling.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy