On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO