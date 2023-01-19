Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
WHSV
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WHSV
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
Augusta Free Press
Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023
The Verona Farmers Market will not open in 2023, according to a special announcement sent to Project GROWS supporters today. “We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to support our local farmers, food producers and community members,” the newsletter read. The Augusta County Government provided a space...
Augusta Free Press
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WHSV
Lynchburg National Guard soldiers receive Virginia’s National Service Medal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across the commonwealth received Virginia’s National Service Medal Saturday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers had been under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. For nine months, Task Force Red Dragon was...
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Fire Department awards students in B.I.K.E ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — B.I.K.E stands for Believing In Kids Excelling and this group of kids is an example of just that. From school work to behavior, students from R. S. Payne Elementary School were awarded for their dedication. The Lynchburg Fire Chief, Greg Wormser, and Deputy Chief, Marques...
WHSV
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
pagevalleynews.com
MG III becomes funeral director at family business
January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
WHSV
Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022. Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County
One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Comments / 1