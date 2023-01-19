ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices heading back up

Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg National Guard soldiers receive Virginia’s National Service Medal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across the commonwealth received Virginia’s National Service Medal Saturday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers had been under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. For nine months, Task Force Red Dragon was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Fire Department awards students in B.I.K.E ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — B.I.K.E stands for Believing In Kids Excelling and this group of kids is an example of just that. From school work to behavior, students from R. S. Payne Elementary School were awarded for their dedication. The Lynchburg Fire Chief, Greg Wormser, and Deputy Chief, Marques...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

MG III becomes funeral director at family business

January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022. Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.
MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County

One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy