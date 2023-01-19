One killed in NE Kansas semi rollover crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, 24-year-old Cody Carson of Muscotah was driving a semi-truck westbound on 330th Road at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com
The tractor and trailer overturned, struck a culvert and came to rest in the north ditch at the base of a steep embankment.
Carson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
