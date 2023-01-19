ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

One killed in NE Kansas semi rollover crash

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jzEK_0kK9NnJp00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, 24-year-old Cody Carson of Muscotah was driving a semi-truck westbound on 330th Road at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

The tractor and trailer overturned, struck a culvert and came to rest in the north ditch at the base of a steep embankment.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Truck driver killed in northeast Kansas accident

BEATRICE – The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when his vehicle went off a road in northeast Kansas. The victim, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, was 24-year-old Cody Thomas Carson, of Muscotah, Kansas. The KHP says Carson’s 2017 Freightliner truck was traveling west on 330th Road...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was pronounced dead after the vehicle overturned and slid down a steep embankment on a NE Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of 330th and Prairie Rd. - about 1 mile east of Raccoon Rd. - with reports of a collision that involved a semi-truck.
MUSCOTAH, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in hit-and-run in West Topeka arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident on Gage Blvd. earlier this week. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that Kathryn A. Kimbrough, 69, of Topeka, has been arrested on the following charges: At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1200 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bicyclist injured in hit and run on Gage Blvd., police investigate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school

OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

Man in custody after Topeka standoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is in custody after a standoff with police in Oakland. Timothy Evertson was trying to break into a garage Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North East Kellam Avenue, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police made contact and Evertson began throwing rocks and knives at officers.  Evertson was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy