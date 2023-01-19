ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year

Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education

“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law

We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years

We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Lee University Online ranked among ‘2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs’

Lee University Online has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report. It has also been ranked for its Online Master of Business Administration program. “The faculty and staff of Lee Online work hard to provide a high-quality Lee University experience to...
WDEF

Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

The County Reacts To Septic Challenges

We were joined by Adam Lewis with the Bradley County Mayor’s Office to talk about the recent septic system cost repair cost share program. Eligible property owners can now apply for funding to repair their failing septic system. The program, managed by the Southeast Tennessee Resource Conservation & Development...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Dr. Corey Campbell named VP of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State

Cleveland State Community College welcomes Dr. Corey Campbell as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs. Campbell was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Retention at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, for three years before coming to Cleveland State. Campbell replaces Dr. Barsha Pickell who stepped down to return to her passion of classroom teaching.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy