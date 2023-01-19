Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year
Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools Spotlight – Presented by Logan Thompson Law
We were joined by Matt Coleman with Logan Thompson Law and Renny Whittenbarger. Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at Cleveland City Schools. Today’s focus was on the Cleveland Board of Education. There was talk about the recent offer by the City Council to purchase the old bank building from Forrest Preston to be reimbursed by the City School Board.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Council votes to buy Raider Drive Bank building if schools agree to take it on
From the Chattanoogan: The Cleveland City Council on Monday initially voted 4-3 to turn down a deal offered by Cleveland billionaire Forrest Preston for a long-vacant former bank building on Raider Drive across from Cleveland High School. After a recess, there was a new motion that passed 7-0 that has...
mymix1041.com
Lee University Online ranked among ‘2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs’
Lee University Online has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report. It has also been ranked for its Online Master of Business Administration program. “The faculty and staff of Lee Online work hard to provide a high-quality Lee University experience to...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
mymix1041.com
The County Reacts To Septic Challenges
We were joined by Adam Lewis with the Bradley County Mayor’s Office to talk about the recent septic system cost repair cost share program. Eligible property owners can now apply for funding to repair their failing septic system. The program, managed by the Southeast Tennessee Resource Conservation & Development...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
mymix1041.com
Dr. Corey Campbell named VP of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State
Cleveland State Community College welcomes Dr. Corey Campbell as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs. Campbell was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Retention at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, for three years before coming to Cleveland State. Campbell replaces Dr. Barsha Pickell who stepped down to return to her passion of classroom teaching.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission honors deputies for service during Christmas Day crash
The Bradley County Commission met on Monday. A proclamation was issued honoring deputies Paul Johnson, Whitney Payne, Anna Simmons, and Bill Higdon for their outstanding service to Bradley County – all of whom worked the Christmas Day accident. They were the first to respond, administering care to the three...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
Comments / 0