ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

UNC Charlotte offered 20 Charlotte-area underclassmen over last few days

Charlotte, N.C. — New Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi is hard at work. Numerous Charlotte-area underclassmen players have reported offers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte over the past two days. Out of the 20, 11 are freshmen in the class of 2026, five are sophomores in the class of 2025, and four are juniors in the class of 2024.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday. The 41-year-old Dorsey previously spent seven seasons...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy rolled to his left and saw his first few options covered. At the last second, George Kittle broke free running deep, Purdy threw across his body and Kittle made a juggling catch that sparked San Francisco's only touchdown drive. That one big play...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy