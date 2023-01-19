Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Community’s Weighed in: Here’s What’s Next for Don Guanella Park
A board of post-in notes with community suggestions for the new Don Guanella park. Delaware County officials and four consulting firms are sifting through community suggestions made Jan. 14 at a community open house on a proposed 213-acre county park at the former Don Guanella property in Marple, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
thesunpapers.com
Commissioners’ measure allows bid on bank building
The Haddonfield Board of Commissioners held a special action meeting on Jan. 10 to pass a resolution allowing a bid on the vacant Bank of America Building on Walnut Street. The hope is that the building can be used as a new headquarters for the borough police. “There’s a bid...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton at-large runoff coming on Tuesday
Two and a half months after Trenton voters first went to the polls in November 2022, the city’s local elections may finally come to an end next Tuesday, when a runoff is scheduled for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council. There are six candidates who made it...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
thesunpapers.com
Loans of $1.3 million going to affordable-housing developers
The struggle to find affordable housing is real for working-class families, with rent prices skyrocketing and interest rates rising, making it more difficult to purchase a starter home. Burlington County’s current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,260 per month, and a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,567 per month, according...
thesunpapers.com
Four county libraries will get interior renovations
Students growing up in Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson have utilized the Riverton Public Library for a century at its former Victorian home on Main Street. A new option came in 1966, when the Cinnaminson Public Library opened its doors. It was brand new, open and airy, with a low-sloped roof...
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in EHT, NJ
Back in Sept on 2022, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it...
thesunpapers.com
Organization empowers service to the community
In the ongoing search for volunteers as first responders, Emergency Education and Development (EED) Executive Director Paul Bush hopes the community will recognize the importance of his organization’s seminars to join the effort. “By getting involved, the community does its part by investing in the public service workers who...
delawarebusinessnow.com
River and Bay Authority sells Salem property for $15.6 million
The Delaware River and Bay Authority completed the sale of the Salem Business Centre on Route 48 off Interstate 295 in Carney’s Point Township, NJ to D2 Collins, LLC of Philadelphia. The authority operates the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge. The commercial real estate transaction involved a total of about...
Water main break left N.J. prison without water for 1 day, officials say
A water main break at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County caused the facility’s water to be shut off for just over one day, officials said. The water main break occurred on Wednesday evening near the Bridgeton prison’s powerhouse, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Emergency repairs required workers to temporarily shut off service at the facility just before noon on Thursday.
eddystoneborough.org
Delaware County Announces 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
PLEASE NOTE: Ticket must be present to access events; Registration is required for all events. Registration will open six weeks prior to each event. This program is not open to businesses, institutions or industry. This program is offered as a community service to the residents of Delaware County and on the Event dates listed below, Only Household Hazardous Waste will be accepted. Electronic Waste and Latex Paints will NOT be accepted.
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
thesunpapers.com
Literacy nonprofit offers courses to Palmyra, county residents
Literacy New Jersey has promoted literacy in the state and Burlington County since 1979, work the nonprofit will continue in 2023 with free U.S. citizenship and Microsoft Word/Excel courses for Palmyra and county residents. Palmyra posted information for both courses on its website last month: One began on Jan. 9;...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
thesunpapers.com
Vietnam veteran honored at council meeting
Delran council’s second public meeting of the new year on Jan. 10 featured a tribute to longtime township resident and Vietnam veteran Earl E. Courter. Courter was cited for his bravery and service to the country, much of it during his four years in Vietnam. His awards include a bronze star and Purple Heart, earned when he lost a leg to wounds sustained during his service.
shorelocalnews.com
A New Business Rides into the Somers Point Community
One of the many things that make Shore Medical Center a special place is its connection to the community. The hospital, residents, and businesses are all intertwined in a mission of Caring Together. When people need healthcare, they depend on Shore. And when we need support, our community cares for us, too, through donations, volunteerism and much more.
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
Prosecutor’s office detective a MLK Freedom Award nominee
A veteran detective in the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has been named a 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award nominee. Sgt. Miguel Rubert has dedicated 25 years to investigating crimes in the Special Victims and Community Outreach and Engagement units and crimes of sexual assault, among other duties.
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Comments / 0