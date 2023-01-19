GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now dead after being shot by a deputy in Gordon County after running from authorities, according to the sheriff's office. The incident started around 1 a.m. on Jan. 24 when a deputy attempted to pull over a car near Resaca. The sheriff's office did not provide information about why the car was pulled over, but Gordon County Sheriff's Office said the driver drove off. The deputy followed behind, chasing the suspect in his patrol car.

GORDON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO