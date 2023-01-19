The Mac mini (2023) is by far the best mini PC you can buy right now. Apart from the design, Apple has improved its most affordable Mac by every metric: it’s more powerful, comes with an option for an even more powerful M2 Pro chip, and the price of its base model is cheaper than ever. If you’re looking for a compact PC to sit unobtrusively on your desk, in a studio, or even under a TV, this is an excellent choice – even die-hard Windows users may be tempted.

