TechRadar
Motorola Razr 2023: what we want to see and what we know so far
Most years the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line doesn’t have much competition, but in 2022 that all changed, as the Motorola Razr 2022 became a serious rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This wasn’t Motorola’s first clamshell foldable, but it was the company’s first genuinely great one,...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: how much they'll cost and the promos to expect
It's that time of the year again - the one when Android fans the world over eagerly await the launch of a new series of flagship devices from Samsung. If you're already preparing your bank account for the inevitable hefty blow, then we've made some informed predictions for next month's Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right here.
TechRadar
Why Apple is right to forget about a HomePod mini 2 – for now
Apple lifted the veil on its HomePod 2 wireless speaker last week, but we’re not expecting a second-generation HomePod mini to follow any time soon. In his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman speculates that Apple isn’t “actively working” on a successor to one of the best wireless speakers because there’s simply no need for one.
TechRadar
The next TicWatch Pro smartwatch borrows its design from the Google Pixel Watch
A leaked render for Mobvoi’s next TicWatch Pro series smartwatch teases a simpler design than its predecessor – and one that looks heavily inspired by the Google Pixel Watch. We were really impressed with the TicWatch Pro 3; it’s currently one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on...
TechRadar
Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone
Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
TechRadar
Microsoft serves Sony a subpoena in preparation for impending FTC lawsuit
In a high-stakes legal move, Microsoft has served Sony Interactive Entertainment with a subpoena as it prepares to defend itself in an impending antitrust lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For those not in the know, Microsoft is expecting to fight an imminent legal battle with the US government’s...
TechRadar
DualSense vs DualSense Edge: which PS5 controller should you buy?
With the launch of the DualSense Edge, Sony has officially thrown its hat into the ‘Pro’ controller ring, alongside heavy hitters like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Not to mention third-party standouts like Nacon’s Revolution X Pro. The DualSense Edge, being a premium controller, houses...
TechRadar
Nvidia won the battle of GPU searches on Google so conclusively it isn't even funny
Nvidia totally dominated Google search queries for graphics cards last year, according to a freshly released report that did a deep dive into those searches. Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted that Razzem.com (opens in new tab) (specifically Raul Bilc) compiled a list of the most searched-for graphics cards on Google throughout 2022, focusing on 62 desktop GPUs from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia.
TechRadar
WhatsApp on macOS finally gets a big update with a gold icon that's out now
Meta has finally released a native beta version of WhatsApp for Mac users, which is now available to download (opens in new tab), bringing an increase in speed and an updated interface along with easier access to send GIFs, audio messages, and more. This marks the arrival of the first...
TechRadar
MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2, 2023) vs MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021) - which model is best for you?
The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the most popular mobile workstations for creative professionals out there thanks to its powerful new Apple M-series processors, and the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are sure to get Apple fans excited. But the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), powered by...
TechRadar
Apple Mac mini (2023) review: forget Windows 11, this is the best PC you can buy
The Mac mini (2023) is by far the best mini PC you can buy right now. Apart from the design, Apple has improved its most affordable Mac by every metric: it’s more powerful, comes with an option for an even more powerful M2 Pro chip, and the price of its base model is cheaper than ever. If you’re looking for a compact PC to sit unobtrusively on your desk, in a studio, or even under a TV, this is an excellent choice – even die-hard Windows users may be tempted.
TechRadar
Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet
Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company's blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the "third phase of our long-term partnership" with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
TechRadar
How to block a number on Android
Whether it's a friend or stranger you don't want to hear from, knowing how to block a number on an Android phone is pretty useful. Many of best phones available use Google's Android operating system, including many of our picks of the best android phones, so if you're thinking of shifting over to a non-Apple smartphone for the first time and want to master some of the basics, you're in the right spot.
TechRadar
Microsoft really wants to find out if your version of Office is unsupported, but won't really say why
Microsoft has unveiled its intention to collect data from Office users about which out-of-date products they’re still running. The company says it is looking to gather data about the number of users running 2007, 2010, and 2013 versions of Microsoft Office. Microsoft also said that the scheme, part of...
TechRadar
4K HDR support means the Mac mini M2 Pro might be ideal for your home theater
When Apple announced the new Mac mini (M2), one of the interesting tidbits was that its HDMI port has been upgraded, although only if you get the version with the M2 Pro chip. Support for 4K at 120Hz natively, or 4K at 240Hz using Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech, are now available in that model, and both are nice – but what really made me sit up and take notice is that 4K HDR is now supported, for the first time.
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
TechRadar
Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool
Google Optimize, formerly known as Google Website Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. The freemium testing tool and web analytics company allows users to run experiments to help online marketers increase visitor conversion rates for websites. Google says that for now, all experiments...
TechRadar
7 things we still need to know before we'd buy a Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23 is coming, and Samsung is already taking reservations even though it hasn’t officially said the phone’s name publicly. We can be sure that on February 1 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event we’ll learn more about the new phone family, but I’m not ready to put my name on a list to buy one just yet. There are still some important bits that haven’t leaked that I’m waiting for Samsung to share.
TechRadar
Spotify price hike looks more likely than ever after CEO comments around layoffs
Music streaming giant Spotify has announced it would be cutting 6% of its staff, with around 600 employees in total departing the company. Spotify’s move is the latest in series of mass layoffs at large tech firms, with Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet all having recently announced job cuts in response to the current economic downturn. Tech companies had earlier been on a hiring spree as pandemic-fueled spending drove increased need for consumer goods and services.
