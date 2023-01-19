Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
WFMZ-TV Online
FirstEnergy encouraging customers to apply for utility assistance
GREENSBURG, Pa – FirstEnergy is urging customers to reach out if they're having difficulty paying their winter utility bills. Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
WFMZ-TV Online
New House speaker hosts meeting with 'predator catcher' Musa Harris
Pennsylvania’s new Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi praised Musa Harris’ efforts to get child sexual predators off the street when the pair met Thursday at the Capitol. Rozzi, of Berks County, said he didn’t know anything about Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, until he learned that one of the videos Harris posted about was a confrontation from his home county.
WFMZ-TV Online
Digital driver's licenses for PA residents could happen sooner than expected
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses. According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mostly rain, but also a little snow in spots, into Monday; another storm to watch midweek
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times; snow north changes to rain. Low: 35. MONDAY: Leftover rain through midday mixing with some snow then becoming breezy and drier with perhaps some sunny breaks. High: 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy; brisk. Low: 29. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. court denies appeal of woman who pleaded guilty for her role in mother's deadly stabbing
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a woman who pleaded guilty in 2015 in the brutal stabbing of her mother Cheryl Silvonek in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home. She had asked for a new trial, claiming that her lawyer, John Waldron,...
