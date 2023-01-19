ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FirstEnergy encouraging customers to apply for utility assistance

GREENSBURG, Pa – FirstEnergy is urging customers to reach out if they're having difficulty paying their winter utility bills. Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New House speaker hosts meeting with 'predator catcher' Musa Harris

Pennsylvania’s new Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi praised Musa Harris’ efforts to get child sexual predators off the street when the pair met Thursday at the Capitol. Rozzi, of Berks County, said he didn’t know anything about Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, until he learned that one of the videos Harris posted about was a confrontation from his home county.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man in custody after South Whitehall standoff

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours. Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

