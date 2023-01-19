Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Universal Officially Announces Plans For A New Family-Friendly Theme Park In Texas
Orlando is getting a little competition in the theme park game. Universal Parks and Resorts has revealed that its newest theme park won’t be in Florida or even California. Instead, amusement park fans will be heading to the Lone Star State for an immersive new experience. Universal Parks &...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on Sale
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves
If you're a Dallas restaurant in 2023, you're nowhere without a wall of greenery. We're talking an entire wall covered in ivy, or else a wall made up entirely of flowers. Also, throw in a neon sign. Walls covered with greenery are among the features restaurants are deploying these days to lure in diners. Food is still the official reason people go out to eat, but as Restaurant Dive notes, restaurants these days are more visual — more experience-oriented. It's almost as if the eating part of dining out is an afterthought, a sideshow to the stylish extras restaurants are adding to lure...
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic Experience
You are most likely familiar with a handful of wonderful spots in Dallas to eek out decent dim sum. We recently stumbled upon an additional find that until now has gone under our massive radar, and this restaurant is a wonderful find. You will want to make plans to visit Garden Restaurant located in Garland.
CandysDirt.com
Don’t Sleep on This Incredible Tanglewood Midcentury Modern With a Case of The Blues
It’s tough out there. How Tough? Two hours of searching before turning up a listing worthy of a Fort Worth Friday reader’s attention. “It’s tough out there,” echoes Reside Real Estate professional Stephanie Gutierrez. I met her at an open house in December. “You have rising...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
These movie theaters are among the best & most unique in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re ever bored or looking for something to do, the movie theaters will always be there for you, and along with them, some of the best snacks money can buy (whether it’s overpriced or not). The GOAT of all movie theater snacks is...
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will feature one big event - in addition to the ongoing Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - and a bunch of smaller ones. The national tour of a Broadway musical is the headliner, followed by four concerts, two comedians, screenings of an acclaimed film, and the closings of two art exhibitions.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 19Broadway at the Bass: The Lion KingIn Disney's The Lion King, giraffes strut,...
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Luxury Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
NorthPark Center is a dream mall with 230 stores and restaurants around a pleasant park and great works of art in all spaces, as well as a tax return office, very good restaurants and much more for a pleasant day of shopping. Undoubtedly one of the largest and most modern...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Willow Bend | Shopping mall in Plano, Texas
North of Dallas, in Plano, Texas, is located The Shops at Willow Bend. This is one of the malls in Dallas with the best and most varied commercial offer. Another great point in favor is that it is a fairly quiet place so you can go shopping without as many crowds as it happens in other centers. Although several stores have closed, it is still a good place to go shopping since you will still find several interesting fashion brands and, above all, a great place for children to have fun: The Crayola Experience.
