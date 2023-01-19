ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on Sale

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves

If you're a Dallas restaurant in 2023, you're nowhere without a wall of greenery. We're talking an entire wall covered in ivy, or else a wall made up entirely of flowers. Also, throw in a neon sign. Walls covered with greenery are among the features restaurants are deploying these days to lure in diners. Food is still the official reason people go out to eat, but as Restaurant Dive notes, restaurants these days are more visual — more experience-oriented. It's almost as if the eating part of dining out is an afterthought, a sideshow to the stylish extras restaurants are adding to lure...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most

What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Steven Doyle

Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic Experience

You are most likely familiar with a handful of wonderful spots in Dallas to eek out decent dim sum. We recently stumbled upon an additional find that until now has gone under our massive radar, and this restaurant is a wonderful find. You will want to make plans to visit Garden Restaurant located in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

This weekend around Fort Worth will feature one big event - in addition to the ongoing Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - and a bunch of smaller ones. The national tour of a Broadway musical is the headliner, followed by four concerts, two comedians, screenings of an acclaimed film, and the closings of two art exhibitions.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 19Broadway at the Bass: The Lion KingIn Disney's The Lion King, giraffes strut,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

NorthPark Center | Luxury Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

NorthPark Center is a dream mall with 230 stores and restaurants around a pleasant park and great works of art in all spaces, as well as a tax return office, very good restaurants and much more for a pleasant day of shopping. Undoubtedly one of the largest and most modern...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Willow Bend | Shopping mall in Plano, Texas

North of Dallas, in Plano, Texas, is located The Shops at Willow Bend. This is one of the malls in Dallas with the best and most varied commercial offer. Another great point in favor is that it is a fairly quiet place so you can go shopping without as many crowds as it happens in other centers. Although several stores have closed, it is still a good place to go shopping since you will still find several interesting fashion brands and, above all, a great place for children to have fun: The Crayola Experience.
PLANO, TX

