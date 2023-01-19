Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
‘Angry’ Fan Dressed as Jesus Gets Kicked Out of Exodus Show (But First, He Got Some Moshing In)
At Exodus' show in Penticton, British Columbia in Canada (on tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society), a fan dressed as Jesus and described by an attendee as "angry," was kicked out and accompanied by police on his exit. No, it wasn't Officer Holt (the nickname many fans know guitarist...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?
Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Prince Harry's 'Spare': Meghan Markle's attempt to 'distance' herself amid Hollywood fallout
According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex "may have raised gentle concerns" about Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" and whether it was the right move.
Fans React to the Music + Message of Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Today (Jan. 19), Metallica released "Screaming Suicide," the second single off their forthcoming 72 Seasons album and fans have reacted positively to not only the music, but the important message behind it. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide," James Hetfield says of the new song's aim, "The intention...
Pink Floyd Unveil ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Box Set + Planetarium Experience
Pink Floyd have officially confirmed the release of a 50th anniversary The Dark Side of the Moon box set, revealing all of its specifications, and a planetarium experience fans can attend to commemorate the album's benchmark. As far as music goes, the box set features CD and gatefold vinyl editions...
10 Best Late Career Albums by Classic Metal Bands, by Night Demon’s Jarvis Leatherby
For just over a decade, Night Demon, led by denim 'n' leather faithful Jarvis Leatherby (vocals, bass) have been preserving heavy metal's old ways as a more than formidable power trio. This is precisely why we invited Leatherby to chat a bit about the old school's new school with his picks for the 10 Best Late Career Albums by Classic Metal Bands.
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans such as Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country
If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Fall Out Boy Shed Well-Earned Tears in New Song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’
Fall Out Boy are wasting no time dropping another new single, and they're up to some seriously fun hijinks in the corresponding video for their latest release, "Heartbreak Feels So Good." As for the song itself, it sounds like classic Fall Out Boy, a high energy, instant earworm that should...
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Propel Depeche Mode Like ‘Stranger Things’ Did Kate Bush + Metallica?
Video game fanatics were ecstatic when HBO announced that the network was creating a television show-adaptation of the beloved game The Last of Us, and the very first episode premiered Jan. 15. After the way Stranger Things propelled Kate Bush and Metallica songs last summer, will music featured in The Last of Us also have a viral moment?
Fall Out Boy’s New Song ‘Love From the Other Side’ Is a Dark Banger, 2023 Album Announced
They're back! Seashells aside, Fall Out Boy are back on the music map with the new song "Love From the Other Side." And there's news of a new album to boot. This marks the band's first new music since they issued the songs "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" and "Bob Dylan" from their 2019 Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die compilation. The group's last original full album came a year prior with 2018's Mania record.
Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
How Metallica + ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Nearly Killed Winger’s Career for Good
Remember Winger? The group was seemingly on top of the world in the late '80s and early '90s, right at the height of hair metal's dominance, but it wasn't grunge that signaled their downfall. In a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, Winger guitarist Reb Beach points to two significant media presences that definitely affected their perception in the public eye, calling out Beavis and Butt-Head and Metallica.
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Metallica Announce Worldwide ‘72 Seasons’ Album Listening Party in Theaters
Metallica rarely do things small, and that goes for plans to premiere their new album 72 Seasons as well. In fact, the band has teamed with Trafalgar Releasing to extend an open invite to their fans to listen to the album using movie theater sound systems while playing in theaters around the world.
Artist Calls Out Escape the Fate for Ripping Off His Cover Art for a Different Band
Escape the Fate have been called out after the artwork they have been using to tease the new single "H8 Myself" closely mirrored that of the single artwork used by the band Dead Letter Circus for their 2010 song "Cage." Bringing the similarities to attention was artist Cameron Gray, who initially created the "Cage" artwork and claims that he was approached by the band about his album art, only to recently see a variation on his imagery turn up promoting Escape the Fate's upcoming single.
Plain White T’s Singer Surprises Cancer Patient Named Delilah
Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson used the band's signature song, "Hey There Delilah," to surprise and delight a young cancer patient named Delilah. As seen in a video shared by the long-running pop-punk act, the hit 2006 love song gets hand-delivered to Delilah in her hospital room by Higgenson with an acoustic guitar. The captions explain that Delilah, an 8-year-old who's been battling cancer for the last four years, loves the charming track that put the rock band on the map.
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’
Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
