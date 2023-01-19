ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Loudwire

Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?

Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Loudwire

Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans such as Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Loudwire

Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country

If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Loudwire

Fall Out Boy’s New Song ‘Love From the Other Side’ Is a Dark Banger, 2023 Album Announced

They're back! Seashells aside, Fall Out Boy are back on the music map with the new song "Love From the Other Side." And there's news of a new album to boot. This marks the band's first new music since they issued the songs "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" and "Bob Dylan" from their 2019 Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die compilation. The group's last original full album came a year prior with 2018's Mania record.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
Loudwire

How Metallica + ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Nearly Killed Winger’s Career for Good

Remember Winger? The group was seemingly on top of the world in the late '80s and early '90s, right at the height of hair metal's dominance, but it wasn't grunge that signaled their downfall. In a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, Winger guitarist Reb Beach points to two significant media presences that definitely affected their perception in the public eye, calling out Beavis and Butt-Head and Metallica.
FLORIDA STATE
Loudwire

M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Loudwire

Artist Calls Out Escape the Fate for Ripping Off His Cover Art for a Different Band

Escape the Fate have been called out after the artwork they have been using to tease the new single "H8 Myself" closely mirrored that of the single artwork used by the band Dead Letter Circus for their 2010 song "Cage." Bringing the similarities to attention was artist Cameron Gray, who initially created the "Cage" artwork and claims that he was approached by the band about his album art, only to recently see a variation on his imagery turn up promoting Escape the Fate's upcoming single.
Loudwire

Plain White T’s Singer Surprises Cancer Patient Named Delilah

Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson used the band's signature song, "Hey There Delilah," to surprise and delight a young cancer patient named Delilah. As seen in a video shared by the long-running pop-punk act, the hit 2006 love song gets hand-delivered to Delilah in her hospital room by Higgenson with an acoustic guitar. The captions explain that Delilah, an 8-year-old who's been battling cancer for the last four years, loves the charming track that put the rock band on the map.
Loudwire

Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Loudwire

Loudwire

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy