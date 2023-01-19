ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Talk 1340

New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries

A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening

Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’

These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two Lubbock authors release books to help others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others. Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show

Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock

One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink

All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
