WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they said robbed two convenience stores Sunday morning. The first happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. The suspect entered the store, demanded cash and then left once he […]

WILLIMANTIC, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO