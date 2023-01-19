Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
Man attempts to rob woman at Wethersfield Cumberland Farms, flees scene
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man attempted to rob a woman at a gas station before fleeing the scene in Wethersfield on Friday, police said. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was pumping gas at Cumberland Farms, located at 151 Silas Deane Hwy., around 7:45 p.m. When she tried to enter her car, a Black […]
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman dies in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury. State police say the accident happened on Route 2 around 1:17 Saturday morning. The driver of a Nissan Rouge was in the left lane when they drove off the road striking a wire...
Tolland resident badly hurt in Willington crash
WILLINGTON — A vehicle crash Thursday on Willington Hill Road sent a Tolland resident to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Tolland resident was going south on Willington Hill Road in a Toyota Corolla, state police said. Meanwhile, a Ram ProMaster van was stopped at the intersection of Pinney Hill Road, ready to enter Willington Hill.
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
Willimantic police searching for suspect in dual convenience store robberies
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they said robbed two convenience stores Sunday morning. The first happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. The suspect entered the store, demanded cash and then left once he […]
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
Eyewitness News
Multiple people hospitalized following crash on Route 9 in Middletown
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark supreme court case that granted the right to an abortion. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Updated: 5 hours ago. Today...
VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
Jackknifed tractor trailer in Charlton prompts hourslong lane closures
CHARLTON, Mass. — Officials say it will be hours before a tractor trailer can be removed from a Worcester County highway after a multi car crash caused it to jackknife Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the 84.8 mile marker on I-90 Westbound in Charlton around...
Eyewitness News
I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
YAHOO!
Plainfield crash left a man comatose in October. Why is his family accusing state police?
GRISWOLD —The family of a severely injured Norwich man is accusing a state police trooper of failing to report an October vehicle pursuit in Plainfield that ended with a crash and their loved one in a coma. During a Friday afternoon press conference at the Comfort Inn in Griswold,...
Eyewitness News
Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
thisweekinworcester.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Mass Pike Crash on Thursday
AUBURN - Massachusetts State Police (MSP) are investigating a Thursday morning three-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike (I-90) that sent five people to local hospitals, one which later died. The right and middle lanes on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike were closed for around three hours. According to...
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
Comments / 1