Putnam, CT

Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford woman dies in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury. State police say the accident happened on Route 2 around 1:17 Saturday morning. The driver of a Nissan Rouge was in the left lane when they drove off the road striking a wire...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland resident badly hurt in Willington crash

WILLINGTON — A vehicle crash Thursday on Willington Hill Road sent a Tolland resident to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Tolland resident was going south on Willington Hill Road in a Toyota Corolla, state police said. Meanwhile, a Ram ProMaster van was stopped at the intersection of Pinney Hill Road, ready to enter Willington Hill.
WILLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple people hospitalized following crash on Route 9 in Middletown

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark supreme court case that granted the right to an abortion. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react. Updated: 5 hours ago. Today...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city. Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning. The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Mass Pike Crash on Thursday

AUBURN - Massachusetts State Police (MSP) are investigating a Thursday morning three-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike (I-90) that sent five people to local hospitals, one which later died. The right and middle lanes on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike were closed for around three hours. According to...
AUBURN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

