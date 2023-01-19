ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
KWTX

Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas continued a 14-month streak of record employment in December, according to a Friday report from the Texas Workforce Commission. And the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the first time it fell below 4% since the forced business closures at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy