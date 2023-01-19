Read full article on original website
KWTX
Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas continued a 14-month streak of record employment in December, according to a Friday report from the Texas Workforce Commission. And the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the first time it fell below 4% since the forced business closures at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
KWTX
Fort Hood welcomes government officials to post for Texas Legislative Day
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Sounds of black hawks filled the air as Texas legislators and their staffs stepped onto The III Armored Corps front lawn, Friday morning, for Texas Legislative Day. “It’s right here in our state and we’re really proud of the service men and women who live...
KWTX
After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Ten days after Texas prisoners around the state began a hunger strike to protest the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices, dozens of men are still refusing food, and some are reportedly losing pounds of weight a day. Texas prisoners in solitary confinement are kept in single-person...
KWTX
Texas GOP launches radio attack ads against Republican state House speaker
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Republican Party of Texas launched a striking attack on one of its own this week, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the chamber. The state party began airing a radio ad that takes Phelan to task for allowing Democrats to...
KWTX
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
