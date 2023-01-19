Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
House Oversight committee launches investigation into President Biden's visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — House Republican asked for an investigation into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its "potential involvement in covering up the poor conditions in El Paso" to benefit President Biden’s recent visit. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Tenn., requested...
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the US Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer. While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar. “If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part of it,”...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Trump’s MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair
NEW YORK (AP) — By week’s end, the Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that has exposed perilous divisions within the institution charged with electing the next GOP president. Those inside the fight believe the days ahead of Friday’s secret ballot at a...
Bestselling author details extraordinary access to Biden administration in new book
WASHINGTON (TND) — Chris Whipple had extraordinary access inside the current administration the past two years and reveals what happened inside the Oval Office with his new book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House.”. The New York Times bestselling author joined The National Desk’s...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge that could...
The Arc Rhode Island, parents call for special education ombudsman bill
Parents with The Arc Rhode Island are backing a bill that would create an ombudsman for special education in the state. This is the third time the bill is being pushed to become a law. "The bill has been in play and we've been working on it for about three...
