ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing scenario for a snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday....
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

WEATHER SERVICE: Winter storm expected to begin Tuesday

The National Weather Service reported early Sunday a winter storm will strike Tuesday into Wednesday in the Ozarks and south-central Missouri. It said the remaining uncertainties include the storm track, changeover timing of rain to snow, the exact amounts and the areas of greatest impacts. Well, living in the Ozarks...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a midweek storm for the Ozarks. The watch begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Wednesday morning. It includes counties in both Arkansas and Missouri. MISSOURI:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
MISSOURI STATE
WHIO Dayton

4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
FARMINGTON, MO
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our direction by Tuesday, The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy