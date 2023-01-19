Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing scenario for a snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday....
mycouriertribune.com
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
houstonherald.com
WEATHER SERVICE: Winter storm expected to begin Tuesday
The National Weather Service reported early Sunday a winter storm will strike Tuesday into Wednesday in the Ozarks and south-central Missouri. It said the remaining uncertainties include the storm track, changeover timing of rain to snow, the exact amounts and the areas of greatest impacts. Well, living in the Ozarks...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of midweek system
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a midweek storm for the Ozarks. The watch begins Tuesday evening. It lasts through Wednesday morning. It includes counties in both Arkansas and Missouri. MISSOURI:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
kwos.com
Deadly train collision in northern Missouri last summer prompts funding call from Missouri’s governor
Missouri’s governor says the state must be proactive to prevent another tragedy like June’s deadly train collision in northern Missouri’s Mendon. The June 2022 collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck killed three Amtrak passengers and dump truck driver Billy Barton II. Another 150 others suffered injuries.
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
abc17news.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio
BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri lawmaker pushes to lower personal property tax assessment rate
One Missouri lawmaker has renewed a push to decrease the state's personal property tax assessment rate.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our direction by Tuesday, The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
