Ames, IA

PODCAST: Discussing Iowa State men's huge victory over Texas, Tyrese Hunter

By Travis Hines, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The matchup between No. 7 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State, fueled by a swirl of controversy and bad blood, delivered on the big-time bout it was billed as. And it worked out for the home team.

The Cyclones won the battle of bullying and battering to take a critical 78-67 victory Tuesday night to move into a tie for first place in the Big 12. The win also brought a measure of satisfaction, toppling a former teammate.

As much as Big 12 positioning and NCAA seeding, the game – or at least the external noise about it - was about Tyrese Hunter, the Texas guard who transferred from Iowa State following a magnificent 2021-22. That decision left many of the faithful at Hilton Coliseum waiting to rain boos on him for the last nine months.

Cyclone beat writers Randy Peterson and Travis Hines recorded a podcast after Tuesday's game to discuss the victory and what it means moving forward:

