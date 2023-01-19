(Poplar Bluff, MO) 42 year old Michael Wilkins, who escaped St. Francois County Jail Tuesday, is in custody after Poplar Bluff Police Officers arrested Wilkins at a retail store Friday morning. According to reports, Wilkins was spotted at a bar in the Poplar Bluff area alone behaving strangely. Attention was drawn to Wilkins while at the bar and video from surveillance cameras confirmed Wilkins had been at the bar. The four other escapees are still on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian while $2,500 is being offered for information on Dakota Pace. The five inmates were noticed missing Tuesday evening when jailers performed a head count. For pictures and a description of the subjects, visit kfmo.com.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO