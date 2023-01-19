ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republicmonitor.com

Big second quarter leads SV boys past Leopold

St. Vincent boys basketball coach Bruce Valleroy felt like his team could have played better in the last week. Despite a six-point halftime deficit to Oran last Friday, the Indians lost by 30. Valleroy wanted to get his team playing well again. That happened on Tuesday. St. Vincent used a...
LEOPOLD, MO
Kait 8

M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
kfmo.com

Wilkins Captured In Poplar Bluff

(Poplar Bluff, MO) 42 year old Michael Wilkins, who escaped St. Francois County Jail Tuesday, is in custody after Poplar Bluff Police Officers arrested Wilkins at a retail store Friday morning. According to reports, Wilkins was spotted at a bar in the Poplar Bluff area alone behaving strangely. Attention was drawn to Wilkins while at the bar and video from surveillance cameras confirmed Wilkins had been at the bar. The four other escapees are still on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian while $2,500 is being offered for information on Dakota Pace. The five inmates were noticed missing Tuesday evening when jailers performed a head count. For pictures and a description of the subjects, visit kfmo.com.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
920wmok.com

Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation

WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double homicide that happened overnight. Around 3 a.m. on January 22, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. When officers responded, they found a married couple inside a car, both with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Carbondale

According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Update: According to a release from...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner

PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southeastarrow.com

Cape Girardeau police respond to reports of firearm inside Walmart

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a male with a firearm entering a Walmart on 3439 William St. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cape police Facebook page stated the police on scene searched the man’s vehicle. “Officers arrived and located the vehicle that was reported and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy