republicmonitor.com
Big second quarter leads SV boys past Leopold
St. Vincent boys basketball coach Bruce Valleroy felt like his team could have played better in the last week. Despite a six-point halftime deficit to Oran last Friday, the Indians lost by 30. Valleroy wanted to get his team playing well again. That happened on Tuesday. St. Vincent used a...
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
kfmo.com
Wilkins Captured In Poplar Bluff
(Poplar Bluff, MO) 42 year old Michael Wilkins, who escaped St. Francois County Jail Tuesday, is in custody after Poplar Bluff Police Officers arrested Wilkins at a retail store Friday morning. According to reports, Wilkins was spotted at a bar in the Poplar Bluff area alone behaving strangely. Attention was drawn to Wilkins while at the bar and video from surveillance cameras confirmed Wilkins had been at the bar. The four other escapees are still on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian while $2,500 is being offered for information on Dakota Pace. The five inmates were noticed missing Tuesday evening when jailers performed a head count. For pictures and a description of the subjects, visit kfmo.com.
KFVS12
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
KFVS12
Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double homicide that happened overnight. Around 3 a.m. on January 22, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. When officers responded, they found a married couple inside a car, both with gunshot wounds.
koamnewsnow.com
Five escape jail at Farmington, Mo. in a stolen Scion
Five escape jail at Farmington, Mo. in a stolen Scion. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KFVS12
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
KFVS12
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Update: According to a release from...
KFVS12
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
WTOL-TV
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
theadvocate.com
Three arrested in shootout near schools: no one hurt 'by the grace of God,' sheriff says
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three men over a Thursday shootout in a grocery store parking lot just south of Dutchtown public schools — and the sheriff says it was "by the grace of God" that no innocent bystander was hurt or killed. Sheriff Bobby Webre said Armarius Williams...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
southeastarrow.com
Cape Girardeau police respond to reports of firearm inside Walmart
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a male with a firearm entering a Walmart on 3439 William St. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cape police Facebook page stated the police on scene searched the man’s vehicle. “Officers arrived and located the vehicle that was reported and...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Corner Grocery Store feeling impacts of egg shortage, inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With egg prices approaching or even eclipsing $4 per dozen throughout the country, consumers and sellers are feeling the pinch. Things have gotten so tough that places like the Corner Grocery Store in downtown Cape Girardeau have had to stop selling eggs. Robert Gentry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
