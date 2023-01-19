ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Millions under winter storm watch

Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
natureworldnews.com

High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast

High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Wintry System To Bring Snow To Northeast Into Early Week

This system will blanket parts of the interior Northeast early this week. The heaviest snow is expected from eastern New York to New England. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The first of two snowmakers will bring...
MAINE STATE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-21 03:59:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below zero temperatures combined with increasing winds this afternoon will keep wind chills hovering between 30 to 40 below zero through at least Sunday.
The Independent

Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK. The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights. The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation. The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands. The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is...
AOL Corp

Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain

A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy