Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
Millions under winter storm watch
Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Motorists Left Stranded After Powerful Storms Unload in Midwest to Rockies, Southern U.S
The latest weather forecast warned motorists to be extra cautious to drive during winter storms. Car collisions were reported in Colorado as heavy snow, light rain, and strong winds were unloaded in the Rockies and Midwest this week. The travel conditions became chaotic after heavy snow was unleashed in Denver,...
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
The Weather Channel
Wintry System To Bring Snow To Northeast Into Early Week
This system will blanket parts of the interior Northeast early this week. The heaviest snow is expected from eastern New York to New England. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The first of two snowmakers will bring...
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 03:59:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below zero temperatures combined with increasing winds this afternoon will keep wind chills hovering between 30 to 40 below zero through at least Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK. The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights. The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation. The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands. The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is...
Snow and ice could make for messy Friday commute
AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow going into the morning hours.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest, Produce Severe Weather In South In The Week Ahead
A stronger storm system will sweep through the Plains, Midwest and Northeast mid-week. The storm will start to bring snow to the Four Corners on Monday. Heavier snow is possible in the Midwest and interior Northeast. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
AOL Corp
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Winter Storm Iggy Pushes North, Dumping Snow on Interior Northeast Including New England
After blanketing parts of the Plains, West, and Midwest over the past few days, Winter Storm Iggy is moving north and is expected to spread its snowfall across portions of New England and the interior Northeast by the end of this week. Weather Alerts. From the eastern Great Lakes to...
