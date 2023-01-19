ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSmith
3d ago

After the criminal fired shots at law enforcement and striking an officer. Fortunately, the officer was wearing a bullet resistant vest. At the end of the day. Tax Dollars Saved.

atlantanewsfirst.com

Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man injured after argument leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a dispute between two men led to a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2 a.m. after reports of a person shot. Officers found a male with gunshot wounds on the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Friends, supporters gather for protest and vigils for protester killed by GSP trooper

ATLANTA — Friends of the protestor killed during an officer-involved shooting at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility held a vigil in their remembrance. Manuel Teran, who friends called Tortuguita, died after being shot by Georgia State Patrol troopers during a raid on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Teran fired a gun at a trooper without warning, seriously injuring him.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism

A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe. Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo. Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
