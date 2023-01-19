Scottsdale P.F. Chang's rings in the Lunar New Year on Jan. 27

On Friday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m., P.F. Chang’s Scottsdale location at The Waterfront is hosting a big event in celebration of the Lunar New Year and the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

“P.F. Chang’s is excited to honor the rich cultural tradition of Lunar New Year as we toast to peace and happiness in the Year of the Rabbit,” said Art Kilmer, P.F. Chang’s COO, stated in a press release. “We’re passionate about providing memorable moments and offering unique ways for our guests to welcome good fortune this year.”

The event will feature the following:

Live art featuring local artist, Kadhima Tung from Mesa

Outdoor pop-up bar and mobile Wok station with Chicken Lettuce Wrap samples

Lunar New Year décor throughout the restaurant

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

Fans of P.F. Chang’s can also celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with exclusive Lunar New Year apparel and accessories from PFCShop.com, according to the release.

Details on Lunar New Year celebrations at P.F. Chang’s can be found at www.pfchangs.com/lunar-new-year.