Lee County, FL

Hurricane Ian debris removal deadline set for additional areas of unincorporated Lee County

By Bill Smith, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
The days of huge trucks traveling the streets of Lee County, using an enormous clutch-and-grab hoist to load tons of Hurricane Ian debris and carry it away appear to be winding down.

A Feb. 1 deadline has been set for residents of 10 more areas in unincorporated Lee County to put their storm debris at the curb to be picked up by the county contractor, CrowderGulf. The deadline was set after some other parts of the county were given, and largely met, debris deadlines.

The new list of locations with a Feb. 1 deadline is: Whiskey Creek/McGregor, Maravilla, Pine Manor, Page Park, Beacon Manor, Winkler Road, Royal Tee, Burnt Store, Herons Glen and Tara Woods.

Another set of communities had a Jan. 3 deadline. Those communities − Briarcliff, Daniels Parkway corridor, Fort Myers Villas, San Carlos Park, Gasparilla Island including Boca Grande, FGCU/Miromar and Eagle Ridge − now bundle their horticultural waste for pick-up by the county's trash service.

In communities where no final debris debris removal deadline has been set, the county is advising residents that CrowderGulf will continue pick-up "until it is complete," so residents in communities not on the list should continue to separate hurricane debris from other refuse.

The county has a web page focusing on debris pick-up at https://www.leegov.com/storm/debris.

It has been estimated that Hurricane Ian resulted in more than 10 million cubic yards of debris throughout Lee, including municipalities.

