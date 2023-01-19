Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Jan. 10 behind Kohl's

Bruce Raynor, 37, was the victim who was hit while riding his bike at about 12:50. p.m. in the 3500 block of Southwest Archer Road in the alley behind Kohl's department store.

November 2022 case:Woman, 29, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

No arrests have been made as of Thursday. GPD, however, has located the vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the crash.

Raynor's family has started a GoFundMe to pay for his memorial service, an urn and his death certificates. At least $620 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

"On January 10th my younger brother Bruce was suddenly and tragically killed by a hit and run driver while riding his bicycle. Its been a lot to try and deal with for my sister and I, as well as his six nieces and nephews. This happened so unexpectedly and with my brother being only 37, we thought we would have him here for a much longer time. We miss him, and we are grieving," Christi Raynor wrote.