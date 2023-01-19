Read full article on original website
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Cubs Rumors: White Sox interested in a Nick Madrigal trade?
Not even two years have passed since the Cubs traded Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox in exchange for former first-rounder Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer. Yet, on both sides of the city, the deal has been endlessly questioned and even labeled a failure, by some. Heuer showed flashes...
What do the San Diego Padres have in new left fielder, Fernando Tatis Jr.?
August 12, 2022, was a stunning day in the history of the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball announced superstar shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Clostebol. Many felt his suspension would derail the Padres’ chances of securing a postseason...
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
Yankees shouldn’t alter Michael King’s role because of Frankie Montas injury
When New York Yankees fans learned of Frankie Montas’ shoulder injury, the immediate response was a ton of groans, considering it’s the same injury Montas had before arriving in the Bronx before last year’s trade deadline. And it meant either Domingo Germán or Clarke Schmidt would be slotting into the No. 5 starter role, which is a massive dropoff.
For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
