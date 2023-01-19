Fallon Says Biden’s About to Reveal ‘Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House’ After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)

Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Kills
3d ago
what's disgusting is that they think it's a laughing matter. it's very serious, and whoever mishandled this country's classified documents needs to be accountable.
Nlinnane
3d ago
Nothing will happen or change. Just look what Hillary did. No charges there. Same with Biden. Worst case for him is his handlers force him to resign.
eddie r
3d ago
Fallon was just defending this nitwit a few weeks ago. this is what i don't get it's like all democrats have a microchip in their head telling them what to do..
Related
Fallon Guesses Obama’s Response to Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Office: ‘If Joe Had Access, It Wasn’t Important’ (Video)
Fallon also took a guess at how those documents even wound up in Biden's private office
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Hear how voters feel differently about Biden and Trump's documents cases
As President Biden and former President Trump are being investigated for their mishandling of classified documents, CNN talks to a panel of voters to see how these investigations are impacting their view of the potential 2024 candidates.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer
Rep. James Comer issued a stark warning over the Biden classified document scandal, telling 'Sunday Morning Futures' the alleged mishandling could really be a 'potential cover-up.'
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Biden forgets how to pronounce ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event
WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.” Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign. His defenders say he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter. Harris’ name was inspired by...
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
GOP Rep. Mike Turner, who suggested Trump took about 300 classified documents to write a memoir, calls Biden a 'serial classified document hoarder'
Turner, who once questioned whether Trump's document possession was an "immediate national security threat," now worries Biden is a serial "hoarder."
Kamala Harris' reported relaunch mocked: 'She's in a better place - better place than where?'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss a Politico report that claims Kamala Harris is ready to be treated like a 'normal vice president' after dealing with setbacks and a massive staff exodus.
Why Didn't the FBI Raid President Biden's Home Like They Did Trump’s?
Why Didn't the FBI Raid President Biden's Home Like They Did Trump’s?
msn.com
WATCH: Dan Bongino blasts 'uniquely bad' White House response to document haul
Conservative radio and TV host Dan Bongino laughed at the White House's response to the unveiling of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private office and garage, calling it “uniquely bad.”. “Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this?” Bongino asked on Fox & Friends Weekend, speaking...
Biden's comments on classified documents uproar torched: 'Remind me of every defendant I've prosecuted'
President Biden's claim 'there's no there there' regarding his documents situation sounds like something a defendant would say in a court of law, Pirro says.
