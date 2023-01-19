ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon Says Biden’s About to Reveal ‘Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House’ After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
 3 days ago
Comments / 108

Fentanyl Kills
3d ago

what's disgusting is that they think it's a laughing matter. it's very serious, and whoever mishandled this country's classified documents needs to be accountable.

Nlinnane
3d ago

Nothing will happen or change. Just look what Hillary did. No charges there. Same with Biden. Worst case for him is his handlers force him to resign.

eddie r
3d ago

Fallon was just defending this nitwit a few weeks ago. this is what i don't get it's like all democrats have a microchip in their head telling them what to do..

