Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Related
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Former relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs David Phelps announces his retirement.
Astros Catching Prospect is Vying For Backup Role
Houston Astros catching prospect Korey Lee is hoping to crack the MLB roster as the backup catcher catcher behind Martín Maldonado this coming season.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, dealing starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects to the Minnesota Twins for utility man Luis Arraez. Jack Vita writes how the Marlins just got ripped off.
Astros Elect Two Players to Hall of Fame
The Houston Astros announce the 2023 Hall of Fame class during FanFest.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after the club traded Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez and prospects.
Astros Land Two Prospects On Top-100 List
The Houston Astros have landed two of the prospects on Baseball America's Top-100 list.
Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros
The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Braves GM Vouches For Brown Should He Go To Houston
The Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos vouches for Dana Brown if he were to go to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Astros Expect Brantley Healthy for Opening Day
The Houston Astros are expecting outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley to be ready for Opening Day.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0