Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus dance group celebrates the Lunar New Year with performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy New Year! It's the first day of the Lunar New Year. Jingwei Lion Dance Association Chyna Dickenson and Eden McCloy discuss celebrating the year of the rabbit with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
WSYX ABC6
CCS guiding kids on right path with Region 3 basketball league
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is getting out of the classroom and into the community by bringing families together in a creative way with their second annual Region 3 Co-ed Basketball League. Fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade scholar students took part in the league Saturday morning where buckets...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
WSYX ABC6
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
WSYX ABC6
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
WSYX ABC6
Westerville non-profit host fundraiser to raise awareness on cervical cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — January is cervical cancer awareness month. The Crawford Crew founder Diane Crawford and Event Coordinator Allie Taylor discuss the importance of preventing cervical cancer and the "Raise A Racket" fundraiser with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you like to donate to...
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter is back, temperatures closer to normal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s. So. Cold. Winter is back! Temperatures will be a little closer to normal for the next few days. Saturday looks like a nice, January day. We’ll have some wintry mix and slick spots to deal with on Sunday and early Monday. Radar...
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
WSYX ABC6
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
WSYX ABC6
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
WSYX ABC6
Victims identified in death investigation in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police have released the names of the three adults found dead in a home on January 18. Officers responded to a well-being check at a house located along Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. There, they found three dead adults, two men and a woman, inside the house. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram- a father, mother, and son.
Comments / 0