Springfield, MA

WVNews

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds to power UMass Lowell to a 98-79 victory over Bryant on Sunday. Coulibaly sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor and had six offensive rebounds for the River Hawks (17-4, 5-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks and Everette Hammond both scored 17. Ayinde Hikim pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mikey Watkins scored 13 points off the bench.
LOWELL, MA
WVNews

LOWELL, MA
WVNews

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Ike Nweke's 24 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 87-82 on Sunday. Nweke had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno added 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Luis Kortright recorded 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bobcats.
HAMDEN, CT

