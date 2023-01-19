Chubb Classic announces early commitments for next month's PGA TOUR Champions event in Naples

Bernhard Langer will be gunning for history when he defends his title at next month's Chubb Classic, set for Feb. 17-19 at Tiburón Golf Club's Black Course in Naples.

The 65-year-old Langer has 44 PGA TOUR Champions victories, one short of Hale Irwin's all-time record of 45. Last year, Langer went wire-to-wire to win the Chubb for a record fourth time.

2022 Chubb ClassicBernhard Langer, 64, wins Naples event for 43rd victory on PGA Tour Champions

In addition to Langer, other early commitments for the 2023 Chubb Classic include Hall-of-Famers Retief Goosen, Sandy Lyle, and Colin Montgomerie, as well as past tournament champions Kirk Triplett (2014), Lee Janzen (2015), Joe Durant (2018) and Scott Parel (2020).

They will be among the 78 players competing in the 54-hole championship for a share of the $1.8 million purse. All three rounds will be televised live on the Golf Channel.

Tickets are now on sale for the Chubb Classic, including general admission and exclusive hospitality tickets. All service personnel, including military, police, fire and EMS, and a plus one will receive free admission, compliments of SERVPRO. Children under 18 will also be admitted free to the tournament with a paid adult.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to local charities throughout Southwest Florida. The Chubb Classic has supported more than 39 charitable organizations in the area since its inception in 1988.

Now in its 36th year, the Chubb Classic is the longest-running Champions Tour event in the same metropolitan area, getting its start in Southwest Florida at The Club Pelican Bay in 1988. The tournament remained at Pelican Bay until 1990, then moved to The Vineyards from 1991-95, The Classics at Lely Resort in 1996, Bay Colony from 1997-99, Pelican Marsh from 2000-01, then TwinEagles from 2002-06. Quail West took over in 2007-08, followed by TPC Treviso Bay in 2009, and The Quarry in 2010-11.

The tournament returned to TwinEagles from 2012-18, then moved back to The Classics at Lely Resort for 2019-20, and finally to Tiburón.

For more information, visit www.ChubbClassic.com.