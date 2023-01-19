Regal bankruptcy filing shows plan to close Montrose movie theater, report says

This isn't exactly a Hollywood ending for movie fans.

Cineworld, the corporate parent of Regal Cinemas, has reportedly submitted plans as part of its bankruptcy proceedings to close 39 theaters across the country including the Regal Montrose movie theater in Copley Township, according to Business Insider.

The Montrose theater is the only Ohio theater listed in the court filing.

Business Insider says the movie theater operator told the court that it plans to begin rejecting leases at the 39 theaters beginning next month in a move that would save the company some $22 million.

There is no timetable for the closing of the Copley Township theater.

Regal has other theaters in Greater Akron including Medina, Hudson, Green and Massillon.

Rival chain AMC announced earlier this month that had closed a Northeast Ohio in theater Solon.

The closings come amid a tough time for movie theaters as changing consumer tastes with a preference for streaming films and other entertainment at home came to a head amid the pandemic as entertainment venues were forced to close their doors to ebb the spread of the virus.

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September.

But there have been some bright spots.

Akron is home to the independent Highland Square Theatre that has been around since 1938.

Unlike Regal where ticket prices on a Friday night top $11, a ticket to a showing at the Highland is just $5.

Downtown theater expands:Nightlight cinema in downtown Akron gains momentum in second-screen capital campaign

And there are plans to expand the Nightlight cinema in Akron − another independent theater − that specializes in arthouse films.

The downtown theater is now raising funds to add a second screen.

LeBron James movie premiere at Regal in 2015

Regal's Montrose theater with its 12 screens has hosted its fair share of movie fans over the years.

From lovers of Harry Potter and Twilight to that "just a kid" from Akron, fans of blockbuster movies would wait in long lines outside just to get a seat for a showing.

LeBron James brought a touch of Hollywood to the Montrose theater in 2015 when he hosted the Ohio premiere of his "Train Wreck" film there.

The NBA superstar along with other celebrities and his co-stars Amy Schumer and Bill Hader took to the red carpet and greeted fans outside of the Montrose theater before the showing.

History of the Montrose theater

Cleveland’s National Theatre Corp. opened the eight-screen theater Dec. 16, 1988. It was built on the former Montrose Drive-in property off Medina Road in Copley Township.

Developer Carl Milstein and Montrose Development Inc. led a $20 million project, which included Market Square, a retail shopping area, and a Knights Inn.

It was built down the street from General Cinema’s seven-screen West Market Plaza Cinema, which opened Dec. 7, 1988. That theater, which later became AMC West Market Plaza Cinema, closed Dec. 21, 2008.

“We’re not frightened by the other theater,” Russell Wintner, vice president and general manager of National Theatre, told the Beacon Journal in 1988. “It’s a growing market. There seems to be a lot of people moving out into that area.”

The first films screened at Montrose Movies were “The Naked Gun,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Land Before Time,” “Tequila Sunrise” and “Rain Main.” It was designed to seat 2,210.

The theater when it opened billed itself as “Akron’s Only THX Stereo House.”

Craig Webb, who loves an aisle seat, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com. Mark Price, who prefers to sit in the middle of the theater, contributed to this article.