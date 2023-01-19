Read full article on original website
Impala SS Is One of Your Forgotten American V8 Sleeper Sedan Options
The Chevrolet Impala SS and Mercury Marauder are a couple of the finest used V8-powered sleeper sedans you can get. However, they're not alone. The post Impala SS Is One of Your Forgotten American V8 Sleeper Sedan Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Dodge Charger Is the Least Affordable Used Car to Buy in Hawaii, According to iSeeCars
Used car prices have gone crazy everywhere. However in Hawaii, the Dodge Charger is more unaffordable than any other car. The post The Dodge Charger Is the Least Affordable Used Car to Buy in Hawaii, According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Chrysler 300
The soon-to-be-discontinued Chrysler 300 sedan offers a lot to like, even though it's dated. The 2023 Chrysler 300 offers three engines and a serene cabin. The post 3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Chrysler 300 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Least Reliable Car Brand of 2022 Is a Luxury Automaker, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at Consumer Reports' rankings of the least reliable car brands of 2022, with a luxury automaker taking the bottom spot. The post The Least Reliable Car Brand of 2022 Is a Luxury Automaker, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Remember Rear-Hinged Pickup Truck Doors? Ram Is Bringing Them Back
This electric pickup truck concept vehicle showcases a futuristic drivetrain and some retro features. The post Remember Rear-Hinged Pickup Truck Doors? Ram Is Bringing Them Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Nissan Makes the Top 10 for Best 5-Year Maintenance
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership costs many forget about. Only 1 Nissan makes the cut for best 5-year maintenance. The post Only 1 Nissan Makes the Top 10 for Best 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest New Subaru SUV?
Which Subaru is the cheapest? And, is the base version worth it? The post What Is the Cheapest New Subaru SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Has 1 Surprising Win Over the Toyota RAV4
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 and 2023 Toyota RAV4 both have crucial advantages to consider. However, the Mazda CX-5 wins in a surprising area. The post The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Has 1 Surprising Win Over the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Common Chevy Silverado 1500 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
Can you overlook the most common Chevy Silverado 1500 problems or will they keep you away from this Chevy pickup? The post 3 Most Common Chevy Silverado 1500 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Love Most About Their Truck
Ford F-150 Lightning owners can't get enough of their trucks performance and style. What else did they love about the truck? The post What Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Love Most About Their Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
