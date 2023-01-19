ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg Community College names Paul Watson II as seventh president

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
After serving in an interim capacity for nine months, Paul Watson II has been named president of Kellogg Community College.

The college's Board of Trustees selected Watson as the seventh president in KCC's 66-year history on Wednesday night.

“In partnership with all constituents – the Board of Trustees, faculty, administrators, staff, community members, employers and students – I am eager to lead this institution as we provide all students with excellent instruction, accessible pathways to rewarding careers and opportunities to successfully transfer to other institutions,” Watson said in a statement.

Watson had been serving as interim president since April 2022 after Adrien Bennings, KCC’s sixth president, announced she had accepted a position as president of Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.

Watson joined KCC as the vice president of instruction in January 2019

“Dr. Watson has successfully led KCC as interim president during a period of transition over the past nine months, and the board looks forward to working with him in the role of president,” Board Chair Steve Claywell said in a statement. “We are eager to embrace the next chapter of KCC’s story and continue fulfilling our institutional mission to our students, staff, community and stakeholders with Dr. Watson at the helm.”

Prior to joining the college, Watson accumulated 20 years of teaching experience at the secondary and post-secondary levels and 10 years of experience as an administrative leader in higher education.

Watson worked at the Pennsylvania College of Technology from 2011 to 2018 as a director, assistant dean and dean. Prior to that, he served as a high school math teacher in Jefferson, New York, and an assistant professor of mathematics at Houghton College in Houghton, New York.

Watson currently serves as a Higher Learning Commission peer reviewer (Peer Corps), as vice president of the Council of Accreditation for Two-Year Colleges and on the executive board of Voces, among other community task forces and committees.

Watson holds a doctorate degree of education in educational leadership and management from Drexel University, a master's in teaching and curriculum from the University of Rochester, a master's in mathematics education from Syracuse University and a bachelor's in mathematics from Houghton College.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

