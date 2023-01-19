ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Nonprofit organizers say Tallahassee Veterans Day parade is back on

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
In an about-face from a month ago, the veteran-run organization that produces the Tallahassee Veterans Day parade will continue the annual tradition.

During Wednesday’s Tallahassee City Commission meeting, Veterans Events in Tallahassee President Joe West said the nonprofit would again take the helm of putting on the parade downtown.

Last month, West told commissioners the organization was dissolving and it would relinquish rights to run the parade to the city after it received a $3,245 bill for the November event.

He called the charges a tax on veterans to honor veterans.

'More than talk':Vision for Southside plan, affordable housing unfold at 2023 city retreat

But Wednesday, he told commissioners the opposite.

“The board of VET Inc. will continue to produce the best Veterans Day parade in the country,” he said.

The city, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, awarded $5,000 for the event last summer and covered 84% of the $20,300 it cost the city to provide services and logistics for the downtown event.

Several speakers expressed their displeasure with the city charging for the event, including Chris Kraft, the owner of Kraft Nissan.

He said if the city intended to continue charging VET Inc. to hold the parade, his dealership would pay to make sure veterans were honored.

“Please reconsider,” Kraft told commissioners before telling West his dealership would help cover costs. “Worst case, we’ve got your back, but please reconsider.”

VET Inc. has operated the annual parade since 2010.

Mayor John Dailey detailed where some of the extra costs to hold the 2022 parade came from. Those costs include trash and recycle bins, safety barricades and the highest cost, nearly $16,500 for Tallahassee police services.

Dailey said in previous years, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office was responsible for providing and setting up the barricades. However, due to staffing shortages that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff’s office did not have the personnel to do so last year.

“We inherited this issue,” Dailey said.

