Police: Las Cruces man dealing drugs sexually assaulted teen boy

This article contains a discussion and description of sexual assault. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org.

LAS CRUCES – Police accused a Las Cruces man of sexually assaulting and coercing sexual favors from a teen boy in exchange for drugs.

Tomas Andrew Acuna, 28, was charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor, three counts of criminal solicitation to commit distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 12 counts of child solicitation by an electronic communication device.

Acuna is currently being held in jail as of the publication of this article, as the court determines whether Acuna's arrest constitutes a violation of his release conditions. In an unrelated case, a judge ordered Acuna not to violate state or federal laws or possess alcohol or drugs – meaning an arrest could lead to a no-bond hold.

According to an affidavit written by Las Cruces Det. Diana Renteria, police became aware of the allegations against Acuna when they responded to a 15-year-old boy's house on an unrelated call.

Later the boy told police and forensic interviewers at La Piñon that Acuna provided him with marijuana and methamphetamine while telling him to remove his pants. Police said multiple exchanges took place between October and December 2022.

The boy told interviewers that Acuna sexually assaulted him at least once. At another point, the boy told police that Acuna had brandished a shotgun, causing the boy to feel intimated.

After Acuna's arrest on Jan. 17, Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Byran Gelecki scheduled a hearing to review Acuna's release conditions.

Court records show that Acuna had been arrested in June 2022 after police accused him of driving while intoxicated. In that case, Acuna agreed not to break the law or possess alcohol or drugs.

If a judge finds that Acuna violated his release conditions, he may be held in jail without bond until the case can be resolved.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.