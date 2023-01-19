ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Taylor Swift makes 'generous donation' to support Williamson County Animal Center

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Any Swifties looking to adopt a puppy? The Williamson County Animal Center has good news for you.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a "generous donation" to the shelter and in her honor four puppies were named for some of her songs from her latest album "Midnights," according to a Facebook post from the center.

But these sweet, three-month old, girls are going fast. "Midnight Rain," "Willow," and "Bejeweled" were adopted over the weekend. "Carolina" is still available for a loving home, the shelter said.

Ready to adopt? Here's what you need to know.

How can I adopt?

All potential adopters are asked to visit www.adoptwac.org to complete an application before an in-person shelter visit.

How will Taylor Swift's donation be used?

The Williamson County Animal Center supports adoptions, spay and neuter efforts, animal enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics and the paw pantry.

