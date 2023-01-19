Taylor Swift makes 'generous donation' to support Williamson County Animal Center
Any Swifties looking to adopt a puppy? The Williamson County Animal Center has good news for you.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a "generous donation" to the shelter and in her honor four puppies were named for some of her songs from her latest album "Midnights," according to a Facebook post from the center.
But these sweet, three-month old, girls are going fast. "Midnight Rain," "Willow," and "Bejeweled" were adopted over the weekend. "Carolina" is still available for a loving home, the shelter said.
Ready to adopt? Here's what you need to know.
How can I adopt?
All potential adopters are asked to visit www.adoptwac.org to complete an application before an in-person shelter visit.
How will Taylor Swift's donation be used?
The Williamson County Animal Center supports adoptions, spay and neuter efforts, animal enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics and the paw pantry.
