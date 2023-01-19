ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

County commissioners schedule Jan. 31 for next discussion about voter registration office

By Tribune Staff Report
SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday that it will next discuss a resolution to abolish the county's board of voter registration and transfer voter registration duties to the county clerk at its next evening meeting, at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Council Chambers located on the 4th floor of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Known as Resolution R-1-C-2023, it was discussed at the board's Jan. 17 meeting before the commissioners tabled a discussion on it without a vote.

Several people, including members of the local League of Women Voters, spoke against immediately passing the measure at the commissioners’ meeting, raising questions about fairness and public trust.

The resolution states that it would save the county a “significant amount of money.” The duties would instead be given to the county’s circuit court clerk.

As stated in the resolution, the duties would be divided among clerk’s office employees while ensuring that 50% of them be affiliated with the Republican party and 50% with the Democratic party. But if there’s an odd number of employees, the clerk would be allowed to fill the remaining slot by choosing any employee regardless of political affiliation.

The public may submit questions to the board regarding this resolution by emailing them to sjccom@sjcindiana.com. Put R-1-C-2023 in the subject line.

The commissioners meeting scheduled for Jan. 24 will occur at 10 a.m., as originally scheduled. The resolution regarding the voter registration office will not be on the agenda for Jan. 24.

