Venice, FL

Venice Theatre reopens black box performance space four months after Hurricane Ian

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
After suffering extensive damage to its main theater building during Hurricane Ian in September, Venice Theatre has been given permission to resume performances in its intimate, 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre.

Located on the west side of the main building, the Pinkerton was basically unscathed by the storm. After repair work in the surrounding building led to the approval of a certificate of occupancy this week, the theater is set to open Friday with a production of the Ivan Menchell comedy “The Cemetery Club,” about three Jewish widows who gather for tea each week before they visit their husband’s graves.

The hurricane blew off the back wall on the north side of the main theater building and its larger Jervey Theatre, which will be rebuilt over the next year. Officials determined the entire main building on Tampa Avenue was initially uninhabitable and unsafe for public use.

Producing/Executive Director Murray Chase said the repair work needed to pass inspection included full water mitigation, replacing 90 percent of the drywall and carpet, a full rerun of electric lines through the building, replacement of air conditioning, new fire alarm equipment and sprinkler monitoring, roof repair and a new life safety plan.

“Only with the entire community working together could this be accomplished,” Chase said in a statement. He said City of Venice officials made the reopening process “as efficient as possible”; Magnum Builders and subcontractors “have been working tirelessly”; and Sweet Sparkman Architecture “quickly provided the legal specifications for temporary use.”

The Jervey Theatre remains closed while reconstruction continues. The theater is hoping to raise about $4 million dollars for the repair work on top of insurance coverage. It is expected to reopen in January 2024 with a delayed production of the musical “Kinky Boots,” which was already in rehearsal when the storm forced the theater to close.

Last month, the theater opened a temporary 124-seat theater space in the Raymond Center, which will eventually become home to education programs, with its annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” The original musical revue “Up on the Roof: The Songs of Carole King and James Taylor” is now running there through Jan. 29.

For more information: 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org

