Pappy's Place BBQ in Springfield announces death of owner Wayne Rader

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
 6 days ago

Pappy's Place BBQ in Springfield announced in a Facebook post Thursday morning that owner Wayne Rader has died.

Rader's wife and co-owner, Susan Rader, wrote that the restaurant on North Main Avenue will be closed until Tuesday while memorial plans are finalized.

"Thank you to everyone who has offered support and love during this very difficult time," the post read.

Wayne Rader, 59, was interviewed by news outlets across the city earlier this month when the Raders announced they had purchased the building next to Pappy's with plans to turn it into a live music venue.

The Pappy's site has been a restaurant since 1926 and has the oldest continuous liquor license in Springfield, dating back to 1933. The restaurant on the site went through other names over the years including Beezley's Cafe, Main Eat Shop, Leatha's Cafe and Doc's Cafe. In 1970, it was purchased by Paul and Dorthy Ankrom — nicknamed "Pappy" and "Mammy" — who opened Pappy's Place BBQ. The Raders bought the restaurant at auction in 2019.

DeAnne Rader, Wayne's cousin, described him as an industrious man who always seemed to be involved in a new business or real estate venture.

"Wayne was a great guy," DeAnne Rader said. "He was a good friend and a good cousin and he was so excited about all the things they had going on."

DeAnne Rader said her cousin was a history buff who wouldn't hesitate to help someone in need. His death came as a shock to family and friends, who say he will be missed dearly.

Katie McCroskey, a friend of the Raders, said Wayne was big in the local music scene and had deep roots in his north Springfield community.

"(Wayne and Susan) have been such a great force in north Springfield," McCroskey said. "We’re really, really sad about Wayne’s passing."

Mark Campbell attended Lebanon High School with Rader in the early 1980s and then reconnected with him years later in Springfield.

Campbell said he would regularly hold family Christmas gatherings at Rader Manor, a bed and breakfast owned by Rader and his wife down the street from Pappy's on Main Avenue.

"They were tremendous," Campbell said. "Super hospitable."

Campbell said Rader was a great storyteller who had big dreams for his north Springfield businesses.

"He had a vision and a purpose going forward and had a lot of plans still in the works to make some things happen," Campbell said.

