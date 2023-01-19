ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Museum may need $1 million or more to fix 'significant' structural issues

By Austin Metz, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rKX2_0kK9Jxl100

HOLLAND — Holland Museum is experiencing significant structural issues and could require repairs costing $1 million or more, according to an assessment conducted last year by Quinn Evans Architects.

The assessment found significant water incursion inside the building due to deterioration of the masonry and masonry joints along the roof and around the facade of the building.

In a presentation to Holland City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, assistant city manager Matt VanDyken referred to the news as an “opportunity."

“There are some pretty significant structural issues with the exterior of the building that will require some repair," he said. "(We're) not currently ready to give you an entire number at this point because (we're) still in the due diligence process of this. It’s going to be a big number. It’s likely to be a seven figure number.”

Seven figures could range from $1 million to just under $10 million.

VanDyken said, while the damage is visible from the outside of the building, it's what lies beneath that's a bigger issue. He said the building is undergoing an interior assessment to address potential additional issues.

“We have a building that is owned by the city that needs some help,” he said.

VanDyken said the city's Municipal Capital Improvement Fund plan, up for approval in May, will include a recommendation on how best to handle the repairs. In the meantime, the city plans to apply for a Certified Local Government grant through the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

The grant can fund a variety of items, including rehabilitation work on historic buildings. If awarded, the grant could help cover up to $100,000.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“The grant is specifically for projects that identify, document, preserve and tell the story of local historic properties,” said city grant manager Connie Locker. “It allows the Certified Local Government to support or to sponsor an application from a nonprofit organization in the community.

"Given these requirements and the recent findings at the museum, we felt this would be a really good fit and a good opportunity to potentially offset some of the costs of the project.”

Holland Museum — 31 W. 10th St. — is owned by the city and operated by the Holland Historical Trust.

— Contact freelancer Austin Metz atametz@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secondwavemedia.com

Holland history: The downtown revival

Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
HOLLAND, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth

It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
HOLLAND, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy