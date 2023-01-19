Holland Museum may need $1 million or more to fix 'significant' structural issues

HOLLAND — Holland Museum is experiencing significant structural issues and could require repairs costing $1 million or more, according to an assessment conducted last year by Quinn Evans Architects.

The assessment found significant water incursion inside the building due to deterioration of the masonry and masonry joints along the roof and around the facade of the building.

In a presentation to Holland City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, assistant city manager Matt VanDyken referred to the news as an “opportunity."

“There are some pretty significant structural issues with the exterior of the building that will require some repair," he said. "(We're) not currently ready to give you an entire number at this point because (we're) still in the due diligence process of this. It’s going to be a big number. It’s likely to be a seven figure number.”

Seven figures could range from $1 million to just under $10 million.

VanDyken said, while the damage is visible from the outside of the building, it's what lies beneath that's a bigger issue. He said the building is undergoing an interior assessment to address potential additional issues.

“We have a building that is owned by the city that needs some help,” he said.

VanDyken said the city's Municipal Capital Improvement Fund plan, up for approval in May, will include a recommendation on how best to handle the repairs. In the meantime, the city plans to apply for a Certified Local Government grant through the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

The grant can fund a variety of items, including rehabilitation work on historic buildings. If awarded, the grant could help cover up to $100,000.

“The grant is specifically for projects that identify, document, preserve and tell the story of local historic properties,” said city grant manager Connie Locker. “It allows the Certified Local Government to support or to sponsor an application from a nonprofit organization in the community.

"Given these requirements and the recent findings at the museum, we felt this would be a really good fit and a good opportunity to potentially offset some of the costs of the project.”

Holland Museum — 31 W. 10th St. — is owned by the city and operated by the Holland Historical Trust.

