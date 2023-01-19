ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Shots Fired Following Road Rage Incident

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired following a road rage incident that occurred in New Castle yesterday morning.

On January 18, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., troopers began investigating shots fired that occurred within the 2000 block of North DuPont Highway (Route 13), New Castle. Investigators learned that the 54-year-old male victim followed a white sedan off of northbound Interstate 295 onto northbound Route 13 to call the police after subjects inside the white sedan were throwing objects at his vehicle. The victim stopped in the left turn lane of northbound Route 13 at the intersection just north of Baylor Boulevard behind two vehicles, a maroon sedan, and a white sedan. A passenger from each of the vehicles then exited and approached the victim’s vehicle. The passenger of the maroon sedan displayed a handgun and fired two rounds at the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire and fled northbound on Route 13. The suspects’ vehicles were last seen traveling southbound on Route 13 and taking the exit for southbound Interstate 295.

The first suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’9”-6’ tall, 230-250 lbs., with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, and armed with a handgun. The suspect was traveling in a maroon sedan.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s and wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was traveling in a white sedan.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Sergeant W. Harris by calling 302-365-8258. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 011923  1008

-End-

