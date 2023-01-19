Taco John's opens near American Family Field on Friday

The national Taco John's chain is moving closer to Milwaukee. It opens Friday at 2172 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

It's the first of three Taco John's opening soon in the metro area; 10 more are supposed to follow.

A second location is due in February on West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis; the third is expected in spring on West Layton Avenue. Franchisee Pentex Restaurant Group, of Fargo, North Dakota, is considering Kenosha, Racine, West Bend and elsewhere in the metro area for the remaining 10 sites.

The West Milwaukee location formerly was the site of Deutsch and Sons, a prototype maker that moved to Pewaukee. The new Taco John's is across the street from a new Taco Bell.

Taco John's opens early, serving breakfast burritos and other items. The rest of the day, the Wyoming-based fast-food restaurant's menu holds tacos — including a fried chicken taco — burritos, quesadillas and its Potato Olés — fried and seasoned potato nuggets.

Hours for the Miller Park Way restaurant's dining room will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. Taco John's keeps late hours at the drive-thru: until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

The only other Taco John’s in the Milwaukee metro area (for now) is in Waukesha.