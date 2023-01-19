ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Taco John's opens near American Family Field on Friday

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGBOG_0kK9Jf7B00

The national Taco John's chain is moving closer to Milwaukee. It opens Friday at 2172 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

It's the first of three Taco John's opening soon in the metro area; 10 more are supposed to follow.

A second location is due in February on West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis; the third is expected in spring on West Layton Avenue. Franchisee Pentex Restaurant Group, of Fargo, North Dakota, is considering Kenosha, Racine, West Bend and elsewhere in the metro area for the remaining 10 sites.

The West Milwaukee location formerly was the site of Deutsch and Sons, a prototype maker that moved to Pewaukee. The new Taco John's is across the street from a new Taco Bell.

Taco John's opens early, serving breakfast burritos and other items. The rest of the day, the Wyoming-based fast-food restaurant's menu holds tacos — including a fried chicken taco — burritos, quesadillas and its Potato Olés — fried and seasoned potato nuggets.

Hours for the Miller Park Way restaurant's dining room will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. Taco John's keeps late hours at the drive-thru: until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

The only other Taco John’s in the Milwaukee metro area (for now) is in Waukesha.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Taco John's Potato Olés dominate the menu

For years, I've heard from my Minnesota-born-and-raised partner that Taco John's – a Wyoming-based chain that refers to its food as "West-Mex" – served deep fried potato discs that rivaled McDonald's oh-so-addictive fries. Today, the first Taco John's opened in Milwaukee County at 2172 Miller Park Way –...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March

MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local barber shop sees decades of loyal customers

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — When you think of a classic barber shop, you might picture men in big chairs, getting their hair cut or maybe even a shave. The art of barbering is an old tradition but is still alive and well. Nick’s Barber Shop, in Shorewood, Wis., is one...
SHOREWOOD, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Friday News Drop: Closings, MPS’ future and warm feelings

Milwaukee’s a big city with a lot going on. Catch up before spending your weekend either purposely or accidentally ignoring the news. The end of the week brought us this study in closing contrasts: a staple of Milwaukee nightlife owned, managed and staffed by people who had been there for most of its existence; and a burger restaurant started by a celebrity family and owned by a grocery chain.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wahlburgers restaurant in Third Ward shuts down

MILWAUKEE — The Wahlburgers restaurant in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closed. WISN 12 News saw a sign on the door Thursday night saying the location near Broadway and Buffalo Street is closed. WISN 12 News reached out to the company to ask why but have not yet heard back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha

Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Find Milwaukee’s Art Vending Machine

Stashed in the lobby of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.) is a rehabbed cigarette machine known as the Art-o-mat. The vintage appliance is fully operational, except instead of vending smokes, it’s stocked with miniature artworks. “People love it,” curator Samantha Timm says. “Their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle

MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy