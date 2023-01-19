ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do taller buildings near Skinner Butte in Eugene create vibrancy or 'Manhattan canyon'?

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
People alternatively described a land use change that would allow for taller buildings near Skinner Butte as an opportunity to make downtown Eugene more vibrant and as a takeover to create a glitzy tourist trap.

Three people asked city officials to pass the amendment allowing for an extra 30 feet of building height on six parcels along East Fifth Avenue between Willamette and Pearl streets as part of a Fifth Street Market expansion, while six people asked the council to vote down the land use change.

Eugene’s planning commission has recommended approving the move, which would create parcel-specific height limits for the six lots near Skinner Butte. City code requires shorter buildings to avoid blocking sightlines to the landmark.

Obie Companies requested the change, which the city then applied for, to allow taller buildings and make for easier financing as the company plans to add two mixed-used buildings onto the Market District.

“This increased density is essential to meeting the need and demand for increased residential units within the city of Eugene,” said Sarah Means, director of government and community relations for Obie Companies.

Other proponents also touted the need for housing downtown.

Opponents said taller buildings wouldn’t fit the character of the neighborhood and worried about them blocking sightlines to the butte and the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House.

“It’s just the United States of Generica, and people don’t like that,” resident Mark Robinowitz said of the design.

Market first expanded in 2021

The original market was built in the 1920s and opened as a public market in the 1970s. Construction on the first expansion began in February 2019, and it opened in early 2021.

Located just west of the original market, the initial expansion features the 82-room Gordon Hotel, 127-unit Gordon Lofts, a three-story market anchored by Nike on the ground floor and The District co-working space, and the glass-covered walkway known as Market Alley.

Means said the company is eager to build on momentum from the original market and the Market Alley expansion with more residential opportunities.

Plans for another expansion include 325 new housing units, street-level commercial units and parking in two phases on what are currently parking lots near the Oregon Electric Station building and the Gordon Lofts.

Current plans call for two phases:

  • About 200 units of housing with ground-floor commercial and multiple layers of parking on around 2 acres on the north side of East Fifth Avenue between Willamette and Pearl streets
  • More housing, ground-floor retail shops and other commercial uses and parking on the south side of East Fifth Avenue between Willamette and Oak streets

Tuesday’s public hearing was about a code change to allow for greater height, which Means told officials would accommodate 75 to 100 more housing units than the current limit.

The Skinner Butte Height Limitation Area limits buildings between the Willamette River, Sixth Avenue, Washington Street and Coburg Road to 500 feet above sea level or 40 feet tall, whichever is greater.

Under the current code, there’s effectively a 70-foot limit on the parcels targeted for the expansion, but Obie Companies is projecting they will need to build up to around 95 feet.

‘Vibrancy’ vs ‘Manhattan canyon’

That additional height will mean denser housing, which Means said fits in with the city’s plans for downtown.

“We believe strongly in creating vibrancy in downtown Eugene,” she said. “Providing housing opportunities is a critically important step in creating the space that we all want.”

Density makes sense downtown, said Betsy Schultz, the board president for Better Housing Together, a local nonprofit working to address Lane County’s housing crisis.

More dense development allows for affordability, helps the city meet climate goals and could aid in efforts to address safety concerns downtown, she said.

“More housing downtown brings more revenue downtown and more bodies downtown, and both of those two elements are going to help our community solve the issues we see downtown,” Schultz said.

Samantha Roberts, director of business advocacy for the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, encouraged officials to pass the code change as part of efforts to “relentlessly pursue opportunities to build housing.”

Opponents of the proposed change acknowledged the city needs housing. Some of them even described the development as exciting.

But they expressed concerns about blocking the view of Skinner Butte and the historic Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, which is nestled at the edge of the butte.

One resident of Ya-Po-Ah Terrace Apartments read a letter she’d written to council, describing fears the code change could lead to developments that would “mar the charm of this very unique neighborhood.”

Robin Bloomgarden worried that similar development would lead to a takeover of an older part of town to create a “glitzy, high-priced tourist trap.”

“Nice, quiet Fifth Avenue will be towering buildings,” Bloomgarden said. “Sixth Avenue will be towering buildings all along the north side of the street down to Washington Jefferson Park.”

Bloomgarden also worries a higher concentration of shops in the Fifth Street Market area will draw people away from other downtown businesses, especially as the riverfront neighborhood develops to the east.

Jim Neu, who lives in Santa Clara, also wondered if the intention is to cast off part of downtown and reform it from Fifth Street Market to the Willamette River.

He criticized the plans, saying they’d create a “Manhattan canyon” of “concrete and steel from Pearl to Willamette.”

City council is scheduled to vote on the code amendment during a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

