Columbus, OH

Tallest building in Short North proposed

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A Columbus developer is proposing the tallest building in The Short North - a 15-story structure at West Hubbard Avenue and North High Street.

The proposal, by the long-time Short North developer The Wood Companies, modifies a 12-story building the company originally proposed last year. While the new proposal includes more stories, it's actually the same height — 180 feet — as the original proposal, in part because some floors originally planned for offices, with higher ceilings, are now planned for residential.

"We’re thinking all residential on all floors now, given the market trends on office," said Wood Companies President Mark Wood.

Wood emphasized that there are no immediate plans to build.

"This is probably going to be at least a couple years before we break ground," he said. "That will depend on macro economics and interest rates."

The building would be the latest in a string of multi-story buildings built or planned for the entertainment and residential district, such as a 10-story building recently proposed at 1174 N. High St., next to Stonewall Columbus.

The proposed building would top other Short North mid-rise buildings, such as the nine-story 711 North High office building, the 10-story Moxy Columbus Short North hotel, and the 11-story Graduate Columbus hotel. It is also taller than a 14-story building proposed a few years ago at North High Street and West Second Avenue, now under construction as a seven-story building.

The Wood Companies is proposing the building on property it owns at 21 W. Hubbard Ave. The building would sit behind the two-story portion of the 99-year-old former car dealership that houses the Hubbard Grille and some shops. The new building would replace the single story portion behind the restaurant.

The proposed building, in an Art Deco-ish style, would include ground-floor retail and amenity space, topped by four levels of parking and approximately 70 apartments.

According to the original plan, residences would range from 1,120 square feet to 1,600 square feet, and would all include balconies. A pool, fitness center and club house would occupy the top floor.

The building would rise across North Wall Street from the Hubbard Park Place residential complex, built by Wood Companies and Schiff Capital Group in 2019. The main entrance would be off Wall Street, complementing Hubbard Park Place.

The Wood Companies is scheduled to present the plan to the Victorian Village Commission on Feb. 8.

The commission in general supported the original proposal in June, including the height of the building and the partial demolition of the Hubbard Avenue building.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

